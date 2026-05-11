Pulse Equity: Emerging Outbreaks - Polyrizon's Approach to Broad and Rapidly Deployable Protection

In light of the growing challenges posed by emerging respiratory threats, including recent Hantavirus, Polyrizon is advancing a biophysical barrier technology that may offer immediate, non-specific defense at the nasal gateway

HONG KONG, May 11, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Recent World Health Organization reports of Hantavirus clusters, including clusters of severe acute respiratory illness, have once again served as a stark reminder: the next major viral threat is never far away. Whether it is Hantavirus, a novel coronavirus variant, or an unexpected influenza strain, the pattern is consistent. Outbreaks emerge quickly, and the window for effective intervention is narrow.

In these critical early weeks, before pathogen-specific vaccines or therapeutics can be developed, tested, and scaled, healthcare systems and governments are left with limited tools. This recurring vulnerability creates a clear market need for complementary, broad-spectrum solutions that can be deployed immediately - buying precious time and reducing risk until targeted countermeasures arrive.

Polyrizon Ltd. (Nasdaq: PLRZ), a development-stage biotech company specializing in the development of innovative intranasal hydrogels, is advancing a new category of non-specific defenses designed to address exactly this challenge.

Polyrizon's Capture&Contain™ platform was designed precisely for this gap.

The technology utilizes proprietary polysaccharide formulations that rapidly form a thin, protective biophysical layer on the nasal mucosa - the primary entry point for most respiratory viruses. Rather than relying on pharmacological or virus-specific mechanisms, the platform creates a mechanical barrier that interferes with the ability of viruses to reach and infect host cells.

Laboratory studies conducted under controlled in-vitro conditions, including dynamic models simulating viral exposure, have demonstrated that these formulations can limit viral-host interaction across multiple respiratory virus families, such as influenza and coronaviruses. Treated cell cultures consistently showed better preservation of cell viability compared to untreated controls, supporting the barrier's potential effectiveness under laboratory conditions. Similar encouraging results were observed with different influenza variants, reinforcing the platform's broad, non-specific mode of action.

This approach offers several compelling advantages for investors and public health strategists alike:

Immediate deployability - no need to wait for strain-specific development

- no need to wait for strain-specific development Broad applicability - potentially effective against both known and yet-to-emerge respiratory pathogens

- potentially effective against both known and yet-to-emerge respiratory pathogens Flexible platform - the same core technology can be adapted quickly to new scenarios

- the same core technology can be adapted quickly to new scenarios Complementary positioning - works alongside (not in competition with) future vaccines and antivirals

PL-16, Polyrizon's lead Viral Blocker product candidate based on the Capture&Contain™ technology, is currently advancing through development. While still pre-clinical, the platform has the potential to represent a differentiated opportunity in the rapidly growing field of pandemic preparedness and respiratory protection.

As the world faces increasingly frequent and unpredictable viral outbreaks - exemplified by the recent Hantavirus clusters - technologies that provide fast, adaptable, and non-specific protection are shifting from "nice-to-have" to potentially strategic assets. Polyrizon aims to position itself at the forefront of this emerging category, offering a potentially valuable tool for governments, healthcare systems, and organizations seeking to strengthen their resilience against tomorrow's threats.

While further clinical evaluation will be required, the early scientific foundation, combined with the clear and growing market need, potentially positions the Capture&Contain™ platform as an attractive opportunity in the evolving infectious disease defense landscape.

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This press release constitutes a paid promotional communication. Polyrizon Ltd.. ("Polyrizon") has engaged a third-party service provider to provide investor awareness and promotional services, including the dissemination of this press release, and has paid a fee for such services. Polyrizon exercises editorial control over the content of this press release but does not control how, when, or to whom the information is distributed by such third party.

This press release is for informational purposes only and does not constitute an offer to sell or a solicitation of an offer to buy any securities of Polyrizon. Investing in Polyrizon's securities involves significant risks, and readers are encouraged to review Polyrizon's filings with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission available at www.sec.gov before making any investment decision.

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Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 and other securities laws. Words such as "expects," "anticipates," "intends," "plans," "believes," "seeks," "estimates" and similar expressions or variations of such words are intended to identify forward-looking statements. For example, forward-looking statements in this press release the timing and progress of Polyrizon's clinical trials, how Polyrizon's Capture&Contain™ platform has the potential to represent a differentiated opportunity in the rapidly growing field of pandemic preparedness and respiratory protection, how technologies that provide fast, adaptable, and non-specific protection are shifting from "nice-to-have" to potentially strategic assets, how Polyrizon aims to position itself at the forefront of this emerging category, offering a potentially valuable tool for governments, healthcare systems, and organizations seeking to strengthen their resilience against tomorrow's threats and the Capture&Contain™ platform's potential position as an attractive opportunity in the evolving infectious disease defense landscape. Forward-looking statements are not historical facts, and are based upon management's current expectations, beliefs and projections, many of which, by their nature, are inherently uncertain. Such expectations, beliefs and projections are expressed in good faith. However, there can be no assurance that management's expectations, beliefs and projections will be achieved, and actual results may differ materially from what is expressed in or indicated by the forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements are subject to risks and uncertainties that could cause actual performance or results to differ materially from those expressed in the forward-looking statements. For a more detailed description of the risks and uncertainties affecting Polyrizon, reference is made to Polyrizon's reports filed from time to time with the Securities and Exchange Commission ("SEC"), including, but not limited to, the risks detailed in Polyrizon's Annual Report on Form 20-F for the fiscal year ended December 31, 2025 and subsequent filings with the SEC. Forward-looking statements speak only as of the date the statements are made. Polyrizon assumes no obligation to update forward-looking statements to reflect actual results, subsequent events or circumstances, changes in assumptions or changes in other factors affecting forward-looking information except to the extent required by applicable securities laws. If Polyrizon does update one or more forward-looking statements, no inference should be drawn that Polyrizon will make additional updates with respect thereto or with respect to other forward-looking statements. References and links to websites have been provided as a convenience, and the information contained on such websites is not incorporated by reference into this press release. Polyrizon is not responsible for the contents of third-party websites.

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