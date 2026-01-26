Pulsenmore and Clalit Health Services Launch First At-Home Follicular Monitoring Service for IVF and Fertility Preservation

Under the agreement, Pulsenmore and Clalit will establish an end-to-end clinical service operated through Beilinson NEXT, Beilinson Medical Center's virtual hospital, enabling eligible patients to perform follicular monitoring scans from home with real-time online guidance and specialist clinical oversight. The agreement allows both Pulsenmore and Clalit to market Pulsenmore FC directly to patients.



Pulsenmore previously reported results in June 2025 from a controlled clinical study at Beilinson Medical Center that demonstrated a strong safety profile, with high concordance between at-home measurements and in-clinic assessments.

Fertility treatment often requires frequent in-clinic transvaginal ultrasound scans and repeated visits that disrupt daily life. Pulsenmore FC is designed to offer another way, enabling eligible patients to complete follicular monitoring scans from home using the Pulsenmore FC, a patient-operated ultrasound device, and step-by-step guidance in a mobile app. Scan data are transmitted securely to the Beilinson NEXT care team for remote interpretation and clinical oversight, supporting monitoring of follicle development and endometrial thickness for accurate timing of key moments in treatment, including the trigger injection and egg retrieval, while helping reduce the need for repeated in-clinic visits during IVF and fertility preservation cycles.

"We believe this agreement represents a global breakthrough in how fertility care can be delivered," said Dr. Elazar Sonnenschein, CEO and founder of Pulsenmore. "We are enabling a new model of care that respects patients' time, privacy, and daily lives, while maintaining clinical oversight. We're grateful to Clalit for their leadership and courage to break new ground for the Beilinson Medical Center and Beilinson NEXT. They are setting a new standard for professional, empathetic, and connected care from home."

Clalit's CEO, Dr. Eytan Wirtheim welcomed the signing of the agreement and the launch of Phase I - the pilot implementation phase for a limited group of women.

According to Wirtheim, "This service fits seamlessly into Clalit's new strategic vision, under which 'Medicine has left the building': any medical service that can be provided to patients from the comfort and calm of their homes, instead of requiring visits to hospital clinics, will be offered in this way as well - provided it can be delivered at the same level of quality as in the hospital setting. I am confident that once we reach the stage of offering this service to the general public, every woman and every couple who will undergo fertility treatments - with all the emotional and physical complexity they entail - will come to appreciate Clalit's new service. For the women and couples who choose to receive the service with us going forward, we will be proud to provide an innovative, world-leading hybrid service that makes life easier, even during the medical process."

Pulsenmore also supplies Clalit with Pulsenmore ES, its physician-supervised home prenatal ultrasound solution, which has recently received FDA De Novo authorization. In October 2024, Pulsenmore signed a binding agreement with Clalit for an additional 25,000 Pulsenmore ES units over five years, supported by Pulsenmore's hardware, secure image transmission, and clinical review workflows across Clalit's care pathways in Israel.

*Pulsenmore FC (follicular monitoring) is approved for commercial use in Israel.

About Pulsenmore

Pulsenmore Ltd. is dedicated to revolutionizing maternal health through the development of home-use ultrasound technology that connects mothers and healthcare providers remotely. By leveraging advanced imaging and telemedicine, Pulsenmore makes care patient-centric, expanding access and improving continuity of care. For more information, visit www.pulsenmore.com

About Clalit Health Services

Clalit Health Services is Israel's largest health maintenance organization (HMO), serving close to five million members nationwide and operating an integrated network of community-based clinics and hospitals. Clalit is a public, nonprofit organization and owns and operates 14 hospitals alongside a broad national network of primary and specialty care services.

About Beilinson NEXT Virtual Hospital

Beilinson NEXT is Beilinson Medical Center's virtual hospital, built in partnership with Clalit Health Services. Its mission is to deliver advanced, specialist-level care to patients remotely, extending hospital expertise beyond the physical hospital setting to support access, continuity of care, and clinician oversight wherever patients are.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements reflect Pulsenmore's current views, plans, or expectations with respect to future events or financial performance. They are inherently subject to significant business, economic, competitive, and other risks, uncertainties, and contingencies.

