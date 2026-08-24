Pulsenmore Ltd. To Announce Financial Results and Business Highlights and Hold Conference Call for the First Half of 2026

OMER, Israel, Aug. 24, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Pulsenmore Ltd. (NASDAQ: PLSM) (TASE: PLSM), a leading innovator in remote maternal-fetal healthcare and home ultrasound solutions, today announces that it will release its financial results and business highlights for the six months ended June 30, 2026 on August 31, 2026 at 8:30 am ET.

The Company will host a webcast on the same day to discuss its financial results, business highlights, and recent progress.

Webcast Details

Date: August 31, 2026 at 8:30am Eastern Time / 3:30pm Israel Time.

Webcast: https://teams.microsoft.com/meet/35050418577919?p=r5gfAIMDL65KJ8zKj3

Replay: A replay of the webcast will be available following the call on the Company's Investor Relations website at: https://pulsenmore.com/investor_relations

About Pulsenmore

Pulsenmore Ltd. (NASDAQ: PLSM) (TASE: PLSM) is a healthcare technology company focused on transforming maternal-fetal healthcare through remote ultrasound and telemedicine solutions. The Company develops self-use and remote clinical ultrasound systems designed to improve accessibility, continuity of care, and patient engagement in pregnancy monitoring.

Investor Contact:

Miri Segal-Scharia

MS-IR LLC

[email protected]

SOURCE Pulsenmore Ltd.