Pulte and TechSee Win Silver in the 13th Annual Best in Biz Awards 2023

NEW YORK, Feb. 27, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- TechSee announces their customer, PulteGroup, Inc. (NYSE: PHM) has been named a silver winner in the Most Innovative Product of the Year - Enterprise category in Best in Biz Awards, the only independent business awards program judged each year by prominent editors and reporters from top-tier publications in North America for use of TechSee's Computer Vision technology.

To achieve their transformative goal of providing unparalleled, immediate support to their customers, Pulte joined forces with TechSee, a renowned leader in computer vision technology. Together, they have revolutionized the landscape of home building customer support by introducing interactive live video sessions and augmented reality call technology to offer easy and accessible remote service to Pulte's homeowners. This groundbreaking solution empowers agents to "see what customers see," equipping them with the ability to guide users more effectively in submitting a service request, checking warranty coverage, and guidance on resolving most issues.

"In the fast-paced world of customer care, where Pulte representatives handle hundreds of calls per day, every minute counts. Determining coverage and identifying issues can be a time-consuming process, previously often requiring a Pulte representative to be on-site. Now, thanks to TechSee's visual remote assistance technology, our Customer Care Team can easily assist customers in triaging their concerns without requiring extensive technical knowledge. This means the number of trips our team must make is kept to a minimum and we are not having to unnecessarily intrude on our homeowner's living space. Adding this innovation saves a lot of time and money wasted on unnecessary visits." said Chris Walton, National Director of Customer Care at PulteGroup.

"TechSee has been so honored to partner with the team at PulteGroup to help them revolutionize the customer support landscape. Winning this award, along with their remarkable results demonstrates Pulte's deep commitment to resolving their customers and ensuring their utmost satisfaction," said Eitan Cohen, CEO, TechSee

Best in Biz Awards 2023 honors were conferred in 100 different categories, including Company of the Year, Fastest-Growing Company, Most Innovative Company, Best Place to Work, Customer Service Department, Executive of the Year, Marketing Executive, Most Innovative Service, Enterprise Product, Best New Product, App, CSR Program, Environmental Program, Website and Film/Video of the Year. For a full list of winners in Best in Biz Awards 2023, visit http://www.bestinbizawards.com/2023-winners.

TechSee is the leading MultiSensory experience platform that enables enterprises to deliver better customer support, enhance service quality, and reduce costs through AI and service automation. Powered by Sophie AI, TechSee's patented computer vision / generative AI hybrid, enterprises are deploying virtual agents that can see, hear, understand, and guide customers, delivering human-like service.

TechSee is used by over 1,000 enterprise companies in more than 53 countries around the world. Recognized by Gartner as a Cool Vendor in Customer Service, TechSee's technology has won multiple awards. The company is headquartered in Tel Aviv, Israel, with offices in New York, London, and Madrid.

PulteGroup, Inc. (NYSE: PHM), based in Atlanta, Georgia, is one of America's largest homebuilding companies with operations in more than 40 markets throughout the country. Through its brand portfolio that includes Centex, Pulte Homes, Del Webb, DiVosta Homes, American West and John Wieland Homes and Neighborhoods, the company is one of the industry's most versatile homebuilders able to meet the needs of multiple buyer groups and respond to changing consumer demand. PulteGroup's purpose is building incredible places where people can live their dreams.

For more information about PulteGroup, Inc. and PulteGroup brands, go to pultegroup.com; pulte.com; centex.com; delwebb.com; divosta.com; jwhomes.com; and americanwesthomes.com.

