TechSee Brings Computer Vision AI and Augmented Reality Service Automation to Amazon Connect

NEW YORK, March 25, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- TechSee, a global leader in Visual AI-Powered CX Automation, announced it is working with Amazon Web Service's (AWS) new and improved Amazon Connect Agent Workspace. The new 3P functionality enables effortless integration with Amazon Connect, an easy-to-use omnichannel cloud contact center that provides superior customer service at a lower cost through the integration of TechSee's artificial intelligence and augmented reality platform.

TechSee's industry-leading AI-led visual experience platform empowers contact centers with visual self-service and agent support, improving first-call resolution, call handling times, and reducing unnecessary dispatches and returns. Its seamless integration with Amazon Connect eliminates deployment costs, enabling organizations to deliver exceptional customer experiences through visual engagement.

"With the increasing demand for customer-centric service, AWS has been an innovator in the contact center space," said Geoff Wahl, EVP & Business Development Chief at TechSee. "They prioritize Interactive Voice Response and AI to create a unique customer experience. However, text and voice alone are not enough for today's demanding consumers. That's where TechSee comes in. Our visual AI for CX automation platform supercharges the Amazon Connect service. Remote agents can now see exactly the issue at hand and visually guide callers to resolution using AR overlays. This addition of a visual engagement to call center management is a game changer, driving better business outcomes by virtualizing face-to-face interactions. Our computer vision AI empowers AWS digital channels to see the physical world, identify products, and even offer automated technical support solutions via AR guidance."

TechSee's Sophie AI is the leading MultiSensory AI for Customer Experience Platform, enabling enterprises to deliver better customer support, enhance service quality, and reduce costs through AI-powered service automation. The Sophie AI platform is built on TechSee's patented multisensory generative AI engine, which enables enterprises to deploy virtual agents that can see, hear, understand, and guide customers, delivering human-like service.

TechSee is used by over 1,000 enterprise companies in more than 53 countries around the world. Recognized by Gartner as a Cool Vendor in Customer Service, TechSee's technology has won multiple awards. The company is headquartered in Tel Aviv, Israel, with offices in New York, London, and Madrid. For more information, visit www.techsee.me

