MADRID, Dec. 3, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- A new analytical study affirms the authenticity of Pharmactive Biotech Products, SLU's Abg10+® proprietary aged black garlic (ABG) extract. The formulation is designed and science-backed to help promote cardiovascular health. In the current analysis, a comprehensive range of analytical "fingerprints" established the purity and natural status of the nutraceutical company's best-selling composition, affirming the concentrated presence of its key bioactive compounds branded as Agedgarlides®. The primary compound included in Agedgarlides is S-allyl-L-cysteine (SAC), accompanied by other bioactives present, including S-1-propenyl-L-cysteine (S1PC) and S-allylmercaptocysteine (SAMC).

Purity, Potency of Pharmactive’s Aged Black Garlic Affirmed by Analytical Fingerprints

The new study addresses recent industry concerns over fraudulent and mislabeled natural supplements making their way to consumers. This analysis serves to reassure Pharmactive's customers of the authenticity and potency of its products.

Commitment to authenticity

ABG products can become adulterated through various avenues. These include dilution to lower costs, use of fillers, or inclusion of undeclared synthetic compounds. Some low-quality products can contain pesticides and other contaminants; or, they can be subject to excessive heat, used to short cut the ageing process (which traditionally takes weeks). Gaps in regulations also open the door to mislabeling ABG products with claims of higher concentrations of bioactives than they have.

"Even with the implementation of regulatory measures, penalties, and enforcements to ensure honest labeling and safety, fraudulent products still manage to slip through the net," denounces Carlos Rodríguez, Communications Manager for Pharmactive. "For that reason, we consistently evaluate our Abg10+ production from the raw material to the final product, applying in-process controls both in our factory and laboratory. We further conduct tests in clinical settings through third parties. All these safety and efficacy measures ensure that our customers are receiving is 100% authentic aged garlic components supported by science to deliver what is promised."

Pharmactive produces its proprietary aged garlic extract using a traditional aging method on locally grown garlic bulbs. Under the 100%-natural process, the bulbs develop a characteristic natural beige hue and exhibit improved organoleptic properties that enhance their aroma and overall sensory appeal. This process also enriches the bulbs with potent antioxidants, including organosulfur compounds and polyphenols, as well as amino acids, among other beneficial compounds. The most prevalent of these is SAC, which can reach ten-fold higher concentration during true aging and is noted for its strong cardioprotective qualities.

Manufactured in Spain, the company applies a patented process known as ActiveNature™ Technology. This system is designed to optimize the extraction and preservation of 100% native SAC and other bioactive compounds from aged garlic through a unique aging technique and eco-friendly water-based extraction.

100% aged garlic

"Our aged garlic extract is produced under controlled temperature, without burning, which prevents the formation of harmful substances such as acrylamide and furfurals. Our traditional approach to aging and advanced extraction methods enhances the bioactive compounds, resulting in a purer and more beneficial product," adds Rodríguez.

The recent study, led by Ignacio Jiménez Amezcua, PhD and published August, 2024 in the scientific journal Foods, applied multiple analytical mass-spectral methodologies to generate "fingerprints" of Abg10+ compared to 24 other commercial aged garlic supplements. These fingerprints serve to verify the authenticity, purity, and consistency of the botanical material.

The application of analytical techniques such as liquid chromatography-mass spectrometry (LC-MS) and flow injection analysis–mass spectrometry (FIA-MS) revealed wide variability in SAC content of all 25 commercial aged garlic supplements. This included the bioactive diastereoisomer, S-1-propenyl-L-cysteine (S1PC), and a number of other organosulfur compounds typical to garlic. These are the key beneficial bioactives, noted for their positive influence on cardiovascular health, which are formed during the aging and extraction process. Only about half of the supplements analyzed contained the amount of SAC listed on their labels. Abg10+ demonstrated rich concentrations of 0.10% SAC and 0.03% S1PC, matching the amounts stated on its label.

Quality and quantity

Liquid Chromatography-Isotope Ratio Mass Spectrometry—an advanced analytical technique used for food authentication—determined the natural origin of the SAC content in Abg10+. The results revealed the presence of synthetic sources of SAC in other aged garlic supplement contenders. The carbon isotopic value of SAC in Abg10+ was found to be -28.0%, in line with the natural reference. Synthetic counterparts showed lower values of -22.3%, closely matching those observed for the synthetic SAC standard.

"Supplement adulteration is a more prevalent issue than many might assume," laments Ignacio Jiménez. "It is quite common to find extracts or products that proclaim a specific bioactive but actually contain undeclared ingredients. A low price attached to an ABG supplement could indicate a lower-quality or even a completely fraudulent product."

"In this market, standardization of active compounds makes all the difference," adds Marina Díez Municio, Head of R&D and QC for Pharmactive. "There are many extracts on the market that only indicate the plant from which they are derived, the method of extraction and compliance with health requirements in line with the current relatively restrained regulations. But there is no proper characterization of the product, which is its fingerprint. We standardize our product using precise analytical tools that have demonstrated reproducible results," stresses Díez Municio. Several studies have demonstrated Abg10+'s cardioprotective role, including its ability to favorably balance blood lipids, enhance vascular function, and improve antioxidant status. In two clinical trials, Abg10+ supplementation was associated with favorable reductions in both systolic and diastolic blood pressure.

"In a market where transparency and quality are essential, we have implemented the same standardization processes across our entire premium range, including Liboost®, Affroneye®, Olivactive® and others," adds Díez Municio. "Through these measures, the company not only ensures the authenticity of its ingredients but also of their origin and quality. This has established each of our products as a trusted benchmark in the natural dietary supplements sector."

About Pharmactive

Pharmactive Biotech Products, SLU, is a Madrid-based pioneering biotechnology company that develops, and manufactures differentiated natural ingredients supported by science, such as damiana extract, pure saffron extract, and aged garlic. The company's mission is to make a daily positive and significant impact on people's health and well-being through premium botanical ingredients backed by scientific studies and approved by ethics committees.

