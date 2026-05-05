Quali's Torque Platform Extends NVIDIA Ecosystem Support to Nemotron 3, Delivering Governed Infrastructure for the Full NeMo and NIM Agentic AI Stack

Torque enables enterprises to deploy, govern, and lifecycle-manage NVIDIA Nemotron 3 model environments, from NIM microservice inference to NeMo fine-tuning and reinforcement learning, across deskside, on-premises, and cloud GPU infrastructure

AUSTIN, Texas, May 5, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Quali, the leader in Environment-as-a-Service automation, today announced that its Torque platform supports the NVIDIA Nemotron™ 3 family of open models, extending Torque's governed infrastructure capabilities to cover the full NeMo and NIM agentic AI stack. The announcement coincides with the general availability of Nemotron 3 Super and the upcoming release of Nemotron 3 Ultra, giving enterprises a production-ready path to deploy, manage, and scale Nemotron 3 workloads from day one.

Nemotron 3 is not just a model, it is a complete agentic AI development stack. Alongside Nano, Super, and Ultra model tiers, it ships NIM microservices for production inference, NeMo fine-tuning pipelines, and reinforcement learning environments purpose-built for multi-agent systems at scale. Each layer demands governed GPU infrastructure to deliver real enterprise value. Torque provides exactly that, closing the gap between NVIDIA's model capability and enterprise production with zero-touch lifecycle management, self-service access for data scientists, and consistent governance across the full stack.

"Nemotron 3 sets a new bar for open agentic AI, and enterprises are ready to put it to work. Torque gives them the governed infrastructure layer to do exactly that, deploying NIM services from versioned blueprints, running NeMo training environments that start and stop cleanly, and giving every team self-service access without infra complexity. This is how enterprises move from AI pilots to AI production." — Lior Koriat, CEO, Quali

Governed NIM Deployment: Torque provisions and lifecycle-manages NVIDIA NIM microservice environments via automated GPU Operator and NIM Operator integration, enabling teams to deploy Nemotron 3 inference services from versioned blueprints with full policy enforcement and automatic teardown.

Torque provisions and lifecycle-manages NVIDIA NIM microservice environments via automated GPU Operator and NIM Operator integration, enabling teams to deploy Nemotron 3 inference services from versioned blueprints with full policy enforcement and automatic teardown. Self-Service for AI Teams: Data scientists and ML engineers access governed Nemotron 3 fine-tuning and NeMo RL training environments on demand through Torque's self-service portal, no infrastructure expertise required, no IT tickets, with cost attribution and compliance controls built in.

Data scientists and ML engineers access governed Nemotron 3 fine-tuning and NeMo RL training environments on demand through Torque's self-service portal, no infrastructure expertise required, no IT tickets, with cost attribution and compliance controls built in. Unified Control Plane Across Hardware: The same Torque blueprints and governance policies that manage Nemotron 3 workloads on NVIDIA DGX Spark and DGX Station scale seamlessly to on-premises GPU clusters and cloud infrastructure, giving enterprises a consistent operational model across their entire AI estate.

Torque's support for Nemotron 3 extends Quali's validated NVIDIA ecosystem coverage, which spans DGX Spark, DGX Station, NVIDIA GPU Operator, NIM Operator, and now the complete Nemotron 3 model family from Nano through Ultra. Quali is among the earliest software partners to validate Torque on NVIDIA's Blackwell architecture. For more information, visit www.quali.com.

About Quali

Quali is the leader in AI infrastructure management and Environment-as-a-Service automation. Torque, Quali's cloud and AI infrastructure platform, enables enterprises to provision, govern, and scale AI workloads across GPU hardware, on-premises data centers, hybrid and public cloud from a single control plane. Torque's policy-driven, environment architecture is purpose-built for regulated industries and government organizations that require technical enforcement of AI governance.

SOURCE Quali