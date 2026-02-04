Quantum Machines to Establish Flagship Hub at the Illinois Quantum and Microelectronics Park

New collaboration will establish a quantum-control–enabled center at the IQMP to accelerate and scale fault-tolerant quantum computing

CHICAGO, Feb. 4, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, the Illinois Quantum and Microelectronics Park (IQMP) and the Illinois Economic Development Corporation announced that Quantum Machines will establish a flagship hub at the Park. Quantum Machines, the leading provider of hybrid control solutions, will operate a state-of-the-art lab at the IQMP, for research and development on a hardware-control co-design approach to align quantum processors, classical infrastructure, and control software. While the Park is under development, Quantum Machines will be situated at the IQMP's On-Ramp facilities in Chicago. On-Ramp is supported by grant funding from the Illinois Department of Commerce and Economic Opportunity.

"Illinois is building the future of quantum technology, and Quantum Machines' decision to establish a presence at the Illinois Quantum and Microelectronics Park is further proof that our state is the premier destination for next-generation innovation," said Governor JB Pritzker. "Quantum Machines is a global leader in quantum control technology, providing the critical systems that enable quantum computers to operate at scale. They will join a growing roster of companies that will be housed at the IQMP and strengthen Illinois' position as a global leader in this cutting-edge industry."

Quantum Machines' platform supports any type of quantum processor, and more than half of the companies developing quantum computers rely on their technology. By harmonizing quantum and classical operations, their hybrid control optimizes performance across hardware and software. Their most advanced controller, OPX1000, will be hosted at the Park, deploying systems comprised of superconducting and spin qubits.

"This collaboration forms part of an ongoing commitment from Quantum Machines to support the regional quantum ecosystem that offers access to world-leading technologies," said Itamar Sivan, CEO and Co-founder of Quantum Machines. "We are proud to work with the IQMP, which attracts the brightest minds in industry and research, and to continue to grow our collaborations with leading national projects, where our advanced hybrid control solutions will enable the next-generation quantum infrastructure, leveraging classical computing resources at scale."

Quantum Machines has an existing partnership with Diraq, a future IQMP tenant, to scale silicon-based quantum computers.

"The majority of companies developing quantum computers today utilize Quantum Machines' technology for their systems, and we are incredibly excited to welcome them as an IQMP tenant," said Harley Johnson, Executive Director and CEO of the Illinois Quantum and Microelectronics Park. "Quantum Machines' hybrid control solutions will be an asset to the companies, researchers, and innovators who will be driving discovery on Chicago's South Side, and we are thrilled they've chosen to join the IQMP."

Quantum Machines is also partnering with the IQMP, Illinois EDC, Chicago Quantum Exchange, and other ecosystem stakeholders on workforce development initiatives to help grow Illinois' quantum talent pipeline. In addition, QM has selected Chicago as the host city for the 2026 Adaptive Quantum Circuits (AQC) conference, a premier annual event that draws Nobel Prize–winning researchers and leading quantum companies.

"Quantum Machines' decision to join the Illinois Quantum and Microelectronics Park underscores Illinois' strong leadership in the quantum sector," said Illinois Department of Commerce and Economic Opportunity Director Kristin Richards. "The State is building the infrastructure and partnerships needed to support innovation, create jobs, and ensure Illinois remains a global leader in quantum technologies."

The IQMP On-Ramp enables future IQMP tenants to leverage the Chicago and Illinois quantum ecosystem before the Park is complete by operating out of a local innovation facility. Quantum Machines will occupy part of the space that includes more than 2,000 square feet of facilities and specialized equipment for quantum, such as cryostats, control electronics, lasers, and optical tables, in addition to technical and programmatic support.

"We are thrilled to welcome a pioneering company like Quantum Machines to Illinois and look forward to the work we can do together to support our mutual goal of advancing quantum technologies," said Illinois EDC Chief Quantum Officer Preeti Chalsani. "Quantum Machines' decision to locate here confirms that Illinois provides quantum innovators the resources, network, and talent to grow and to scale."

The IQMP, which broke ground in Fall 2025, is a 128-acre development that provides infrastructure and resources to support the development and commercialization of quantum technologies, hardware, software, and applications.

The Illinois Quantum and Microelectronics Park (IQMP) is a first-of-its-kind park built for quantum technology scale-up and related quantum and advanced microelectronics research and development. The Park is designed to support the full ecosystem of companies, researchers, suppliers, end users and other partners working to facilitate the development and commercialization of quantum technologies, including the world's first fault-tolerant computers. Learn more at https://iqmp.org/.

Quantum Machines (QM) is a global leading provider of quantum control solutions, driving the advancement of quantum computing with its hybrid control approach. By harmonizing quantum and classical operations, hybrid control eliminates friction and optimizes performance across hardware and software, enabling researchers and builders to iterate at speed, resolve setbacks, and bring visionary ideas to life. Its platform supports any type of quantum processor, empowering the industry to scale systems, accelerate breakthroughs, and push the boundaries – previously impossible.

