Quantum Transistors' Diamond Processors Achieve 99.9988% Fidelity - Paving the Path for Scalable Quantum Computing

This record-breaking milestone means fault-tolerant quantum machines are within reach, enabling higher performance and easier to build and deploy across a range of industries

TEL AVIV, Israel, Dec. 10, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Quantum Transistors, a pioneer in advanced quantum processor development has achieved a world-record fidelity rate of 99.9988%, a crucial step toward broader access to quantum computing. By harnessing diamond-based quantum processors, Quantum Transistors is working to overcome the limitations faced by different qubit technologies that rely on expensive, low-Kelvin cryogenic cooling to combat environmental noise.

Quantum computers have huge potential to facilitate giant leaps forward in a range of fields - from drug discovery, by accelerating the identification of potential drugs - to tackling climate change through better weather modelling. While trying to achieve scale, environmental noise is a major challenge, one which results in high error rates and lowers fidelity, leading to significant costs associated with error correction. By using diamonds as its base quantum material, Quantum Transistors has simultaneously achieved better performance required for scale, while reducing reliance on expensive cryogenic systems. With more than $55bn ploughed into quantum computing to date, and an international quantum "arms race" taking place, Quantum Transistor's breakthrough represents an important milestone in the journey to making quantum computing more cost-effective and accessible.

"This milestone is an important indication of what's possible," said Shmuel Bachinsky, CEO & Co-Founder of Quantum Transistors. "This 9-fold improvement in fidelity makes it easier to build more scalable systems that are needed to handle real world challenges. At the same time, having a platform that works from room temperature to cryogenic temperatures allows us to avoid having to build sub-1k dilution refrigeration and tailor our solution to specific applications. This achievement places diamond-based qubits on a credible path toward scalable, fault-tolerant quantum computers that are more accessible and practical to own."

Quantum Transistors has developed a novel technique dubbed "PUDDINGs" (Power-Unaffected, Double-Detuning-Insensitive Gates), engineered to protect quantum information from multiple sources of interference that typically corrupt qubit operations. PUDDINGs reshape the control pulses used to operate qubits, adding layered protection that cancels multiple types of noise at once. Borrowing principles from MRI, the technique drives errors down quadratically instead of linearly, enabling far sharper gains with each refinement. It also represents the first experimental demonstration of error-protected two-qubit gates in a solid-state system.

The findings point to the potential of diamond-based architectures to support the next generation of quantum computing. To explore the findings, you can read the full research paper at quantumtransistors.com.

About Quantum Transistors

Quantum Transistors is committed to making quantum computing scalable and accessible through its diamond-based quantum processors. This technology aims to boost computational power without the need for cryogenic refrigeration, which is expected to cut costs and infrastructure requirements. Quantum Transistors was awarded up to €17.5 million by the European Innovation Council (EIC), selected among 68 companies for funding out of 969 applications.Quantum Transistors is Co-funded by the European Union.

