RADA Schedules Second Quarter 2020 Results Release & Conference Call on Tuesday, August 11, 2020

NETANYA, Israel, July 28, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- RADA Electronic Industries Ltd. (NASDAQ: RADA) announced that it would be releasing its financial results for the second quarter of 2020 on Tuesday, August 11, 2020.

The Company will host a conference call on the same day, starting at 9:00 am EDT. Dov Sella, Chief Executive Officer and Avi Israel, Chief Financial Officer, will host the call and will be available to answer questions after presenting the results. To participate, please call one of the following telephone numbers a few minutes before the start of the call:

US: 1-888-281-1167 at 9:00 am Eastern Time

Israel: 03-918-0644 at 4:00 pm Israel Time

International: +972-3-918-0644

A live webcast of the conference call will be available. Please register for the webcast 5-10 minutes prior to the call at RADA's website: https://www.rada.com/corp/corporate-ir.html, following which, a link to the live webcast will be sent to you.

For those unable to participate, the teleconference will be available for replay on RADA's website 48 hours after the call.

About RADA

RADA is a global defense technology company focused on proprietary radar solutions and legacy avionics systems. The company is a leader in mini-tactical radars, serving attractive, high-growth markets, including critical infrastructure protection, border surveillance, active military protection and counter-drone applications.

Company Contact: Avi Israel, CFO Tel: +972-9-892-1111 [email protected] www.rada.com Investor Relations Contact: GK Investor Relations Ehud Helft Tel: 1 646 688 3559 [email protected]

