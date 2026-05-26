Rain commits $100 million in liquidity ahead of V2 launch and World Cup expansion, becoming third largest prediction market globally by TVL

Capital commitment establishes Rain as one of the top three largest prediction markets globally by TVL, positioning it alongside industry leaders Polymarket and Kalshi.

PANAMA CITY, May 26, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Rain, the decentralized prediction markets protocol, announces a $100 million liquidity commitment to support the launch of Rain V2 ahead of the FIFA World Cup. This major liquidity injection will be completed by the time of the event, which is expected to drive massive global activity in prediction markets.

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The initiative, split into $50 million in USDT and $50 million in RAIN tokens, is designed to provide deep market depth and scalable infrastructure. This move immediately positions Rain as one of the top three largest prediction market ecosystems globally by Total Value Locked (TVL), emerging as a major new player in a category rapidly entering mainstream adoption across sports, politics, finance, and forecasting.

Unlike centralized competitors, Rain is built as a fully decentralized and permissionless infrastructure layer. This allows anyone - including developers, communities, companies, and AI agents - to create public or private prediction markets and launch custom forecasting applications across all languages without requiring centralized approval.

Rain's upcoming V2 protocol includes major infrastructure upgrades to enhance scalability, liquidity efficiency, and trading performance. A key addition is a new on-chain order book designed for both users and professional market makers, which enables deeper liquidity, larger trade execution, and a more advanced trading experience across the ecosystem. The protocol also leverages AI-powered systems to streamline market creation, categorization, moderation, and resolution workflows, supporting scalable global forecasting markets across virtually any category.

Roy Shaham, CEO of Rain, stated, "This is a defining moment for Rain and decentralized prediction markets. The World Cup is expected to bring massive global attention to the space, and V2 is being built to support that scale from day one. Committing $100 million in liquidity positions Rain among the largest players and signals a new era for decentralized forecasting infrastructure."

Shaham added, "Until now, the market has largely been dominated by a very small number of players. Rain changes that dynamic. We are building an open protocol where anyone can create and participate in markets across any language, topic, or region."

Rain's real time TVL data on Dune can be viewed here: https://dune.com/rain_predictions/rain

About Rain: Rain is a decentralized prediction markets protocol designed to power the next generation of forecasting applications. Built on Arbitrum with account abstraction infrastructure, Rain enables seamless onboarding, gas abstraction, cross-chain deposits, and scalable market creation for both crypto-native and mainstream users.

Rain allows anyone to launch public or private prediction markets on virtually any subject, while developers can build fully customized forecasting platforms and niche applications on top of the protocol. The protocol supports multilingual experiences, AI-powered market infrastructure, and deep liquidity designed for large-scale global events.

For more information, visit: https://www.rain.one

Contact:

Alona Stein

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SOURCE Rain