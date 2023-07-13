Razor Labs Expands Global Market Presence with DataMind AI™ Deployments in South Africa and Australian Mining Sites

TEL AVIV, Israel, July 12, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Razor Labs (TASE: RZR), a leading provider of predictive maintenance solutions for the mining industry, announced that during the last quarter it has significantly deepened its engagement with the world's leading mining corporations by deploying its DataMind AI™ Predictive Maintenance platform at three leading mining and steel corporations, across multiple mining sites in Australia and South Africa.

Razor Lab's cutting-edge approach to predictive maintenance centers around fusing and analyzing the diverse range of sensor data to prevent critical machine failures and uncover their root causes so they don't happen again. The deployment process is hassle-free, leveraging a separate network infrastructure and ensuring simplicity from both an IT and cyber security perspective. As a result, our predictive maintenance solutions drive value for mining companies, mitigating unplanned downtime, enhancing productivity, reducing emissions, and improving staff safety.

"We are thrilled to announce the company's global expansion in the mining industry. This expansion demonstrates growing recognition and trust in our technology. We remain committed to delivering innovative solutions that optimize mining operations and drive sustainable growth. These milestones mark another step forward in revolutionizing the industry through cutting-edge technology", said Raz Roditti, CEO and Co-founder of Razor Labs.

"We understand that the market needs a partner to help solve problems and not generate new ones," said Tomer Srulevich, CBO of Razor Labs. "It is with that mindset that we have adapted our offering to include an all-in-one solution for predictive maintenance. Our DataMind AI™ solution provides sensors, a skilled local team to deploy them, and subject matter experts that understand mining maintenance and can provide insights and prescribed actions. This holistic approach has allowed us to make a huge shift in driving adoption."

About Razor Labs

Razor Labs is revolutionizing the mining industry by offering an unparalleled all-in-one sensor-fusion-based predictive maintenance solution. The company's DataMind AI™ platform is used by leading mining companies around the world to prevent critical machine failures, improve operational efficiency, and reduce costs.

Razor Labs is publicly traded on the Tel Aviv Stock Exchange (TASE: RZR) and has offices in Perth, Sydney, and Tel Aviv. The company's commitment to excellence has been recognized by industry experts, with CB Insights naming Razor Labs one of the leading mining tech companies.

For more information about Razor Labs and our transformative predictive maintenance system, please visit our official website at https://www.razor-labs.com or follow us on LinkedIn .

