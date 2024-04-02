Razor Labs Pioneers Advanced Predictive Maintenance in Automotive and Mining in New Strategic Territories

SYDNEY, April 2, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Razor Labs (TASE: RZR), a leader in AI-driven predictive maintenance solutions, announced today its two pivotal new customers. Razor Labs has signed a contract with a leading German automotive manufacturer to enhance production efficiency and ensure the machine reliability of the manufacturer's metal processing facilities. This step marks Razor Labs' entry into the automotive market.

The DataMind AI™ platform will be deployed in the Foundry and Casting House of the automotive manufacturer, where scrap aluminum is recycled, processed, and cast into crucial automotive components such as engine blocks, gearboxes, and other critical vehicle parts. This process is repetitive across various automakers. Any downtime in this core process could lead to a supply shortfall of these essential components, impacting the overall vehicle production line.

Furthermore, Razor Labs reaffirms its commitment to innovation in the mining sector through a collaborative deployment with a premier copper mining company in Arizona, United States, focusing on improving operational productivity and equipment reliability.

The DataMind AI™ platform, developed by Razor Labs, leverages sophisticated AI sensor fusion technology for real-time, comprehensive monitoring and analysis of critical machinery. Designed to anticipate equipment failures, identify their root causes, and prescribe actionable maintenance strategies, DataMind AI™ aims to significantly reduce unplanned downtime and maintenance costs. These new projects underscore the targeted efforts by these companies to adopt innovative predictive maintenance technologies, sharpening their competitive edge and ensuring the reliability of their machinery.

Raz Roditti , CEO and Co-founder of Razor Labs shared his enthusiasm about the company's growth and diversification: "Our initiative with a leading European automotive manufacturer not only signifies our entry into an automotive market but also exemplifies the trust and recognition our technology has garnered globally. This expansion is a testament to our unwavering dedication to delivering innovative solutions that optimize operations and drive sustainable growth across industries."

Michael Zolotov , the CTO and co-founder of Razor Labs, spoke on the extensive adaptability of DataMind AI. "The broad spectrum of machines and failure modes supported by our AI Sensor Fusion technology showcases its vast applicability, making it valuable across various markets. It positions Razor Labs with the unique ability to expand into new industries at strategic times of our choosing."

The foray into the automotive market and continued success in the mining sector signifies Razor Labs' drive to redefine industrial maintenance through AI sensor fusion technology. The company's holistic solution, emphasizing ease of deployment and robust security measures, continues to deliver unparalleled value, enhancing productivity, minimizing emissions, and improving safety standards across sectors.

About Razor Labs

Razor Labs, a leader in the mining tech sector, specializes in predictive maintenance with our flagship product, DataMind AI™. Our Sensor Fusion technology forecasts equipment failures, enhancing operational efficiency and safety. Publicly traded on the Tel Aviv Stock Exchange, we have a strong presence in key mining regions, including Australia and South Africa, where our solutions have driven significant improvements.

