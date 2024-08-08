Razor Labs Wins a Triple 2024 Mining Technology Excellence Award for R&D, Innovation, and Safety in Predictive Maintenance Space

SYDNEY, Aug. 8, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Razor Labs (TASE: RZR), a leader in AI-driven predictive maintenance solutions, is proud to announce its recognition as a triple category winner at the 2024 Mining Technology Excellence Awards. The company secured accolades in the Innovation, Safety, and Research & Development (R&D) categories for its groundbreaking DataMind AI™ Predictive Maintenance platform that redefines machine reliability in mining.

Razor Labs' innovative approach and cutting-edge technology have significantly advanced predictive maintenance, setting new standards for safety and operational efficiency in the mining sector.

Revolutionizing Predictive Maintenance

Razor Labs was awarded the Innovation Award for revolutionizing predictive maintenance with DataMind AI™. This platform leverages advanced AI Sensor Fusion technology to integrate data from various sensors, providing a comprehensive view of equipment health. This innovation has drastically reduced unplanned downtime and maintenance costs across numerous mining sites.

DataMind AI™ stands out for its ability to merge diverse sensor data, offering a holistic view of machine health. This approach enables precise failure predictions and actionable insights, significantly enhancing maintenance strategies and operational efficiency.

Enhancing Safety Through Predictive Technology

The Safety Award recognizes DataMind AI™'s role in improving worker safety through accurate equipment failure forecasts. By predicting potential failures, the platform allows for timely maintenance interventions, reducing the need for personnel to work near hazardous machinery. This proactive approach has minimized accidents and enhanced overall site safety.

Advancing Research & Development

Razor Labs also received the R&D Award for its continuous investment in developing sophisticated AI algorithms that power DataMind AI™. The company's dedication to R&D has resulted in unparalleled predictive accuracy, setting a new benchmark in the industry. Continuous enhancements to the user interface and underlying technology ensure that DataMind AI™ remains at the forefront of innovation in mining maintenance.

"We are deeply honored to receive these prestigious awards," said Raz Roditti, CEO of Razor Labs. "This recognition is a testament to the relentless dedication and ingenuity of our team. DataMind AI™, with its advanced AI Sensor Fusion technology, is revolutionizing how mining operations are monitored and maintained, significantly enhancing safety, productivity, and operational efficiency. We look forward to driving further advancements in the industry."

About Razor Labs

Razor Labs, a leader in the mining tech sector, specializes in predictive maintenance with our flagship product, DataMind AI™. Our advanced AI Sensor Fusion technology forecasts equipment failures, enhancing operational efficiency and safety. Publicly traded on the Tel Aviv Stock Exchange, we have a strong presence in key mining regions, including Australia and South Africa, where our solutions have driven significant improvements.

