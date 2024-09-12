ReasonLabs Announces Partnership With Virus Bulletin For Its Annual Security Conference VB2024

This year's event will be held in Dublin, Ireland, and will bring together industry leaders to examine some of the most important topics of today's cyber landscape.

NEW YORK, Sept. 12, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- ReasonLabs, the cybersecurity pioneer equipping home users with a cutting-edge distributed EDR platform, is proud to announce its sponsorship of the highly anticipated VB2024 Cybersecurity Conference. The event is scheduled to take place in Dublin, Ireland, from October 2 to 4. Top industry experts, thought leaders and innovators will gather at the event to discuss the latest trends and challenges in the world of cybersecurity.

Virus Bulletin's annual conference is known for its engaging program, featuring keynote speeches, panel discussions, research articles, and workshops led by some of the brightest minds in the industry. As a sponsor of VB2024, ReasonLabs underscores its commitment to advancing cybersecurity knowledge and practices globally.

"We are excited to once again sponsor the VB Conference, a premier event that aligns perfectly with our mission to make the digital world safe for everyone," said Kobi Kalif, CEO at ReasonLabs. "As cyber threats continue to evolve, it is crucial for the industry to gather, share knowledge, and innovate with one another. This conference provides an invaluable platform for such collaboration, and we are happy to participate."

ReasonLabs' next-generation antivirus product RAV Endpoint Protection recently received the highest grade of A+ in Virus Bulletin's VB100 antivirus test, detecting 99.90% of all malware tested. The A+ grade signifies RAV Endpoint Protection's exceptional performance in detecting and neutralizing malware, ransomware, and other malicious software. Integrated tools like the Online Security Web Extension seamlessly complement RAV Endpoint Protection, enhancing the overall breadth of security measures available. For more information about ReasonLabs' suite of cybersecurity products, visit https://reasonlabs.com.

About ReasonLabs:

ReasonLabs is revolutionizing cybersecurity for consumers with its cutting-edge distributed EDR platform, providing millions of home users the same level of protection trusted by Fortune 500 companies. Powered by artificial intelligence, the ReasonLabs security suite leverages billions of real-time data points, threat intelligence, and behavioral analysis to provide best-in-class security, privacy protection, and identity theft defense. Its products are cloud-native and built with a lightweight architecture for both mobile and desktop. ReasonLabs is certified by the Microsoft Virus Initiative (MVI), VirusBulletin's VB100, and OPSWAT, and is a member of AMTSO and AVAR. The company is based in New York and Tel Aviv. Learn more at https://www.ReasonLabs.com.

SOURCE ReasonLabs