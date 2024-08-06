ReasonLabs Discovers New Ongoing Malware Campaign Targeting Chrome and Edge Users

The widespread campaign has infected more than 300,000 endpoints around the world with Trojan malware and many malicious extensions, some still active in the Google Chrome Store

NEW YORK, Aug. 6, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- ReasonLabs, the cybersecurity pioneer equipping home users with a cutting-edge distributed EDR platform, today published a new threat intelligence report highlighting a new global polymorphic malware campaign that is currently ongoing and has affected at least 300,000 Google Chrome and Microsoft Edge users worldwide.

The trojan malware discovered forcefully installs multiple malicious extensions onto users' endpoints to steal private data, execute commands, and carry out adware activities like search hijacks. Since 2021, the malware has originated from imitations of download websites with add-ons to online games and videos. Most antivirus engines do not detect the installer and the extensions. Some of the malicious extensions are still live on the Google Chrome Web Store, while all the identified extensions on the Microsoft Edge Add-ons store have been removed.

"This newly discovered malware campaign is just the latest example of how cybercriminals are targeting consumers in the digisphere," said Kobi Kalif, CEO and co-founder of ReasonLabs. "Our research team remains committed to hunting these threats and providing our users with the tools, knowledge, and information to stay protected online. We alerted Google and Microsoft as soon as we became aware of the issue and they are taking the appropriate measures. We'll continue to provide them with any new information we may find in the future."

To mitigate the risks associated with this widely distributed malware, ReasonLabs advises users to only download extensions from trusted sources and utilize comprehensive endpoint protection cybersecurity solutions like RAV Endpoint Protection, RAV Online Security, and more. RAV Endpoint Protection recently received the highest grade of A+ in Virus Bulletin's VB100 antivirus test, detecting 99.64% of all malware tested.

Previous research from ReasonLabs' Threat Intelligence Center includes its annual Consumer Cybersecurity Trends report, The Cashback Extension Killer, The Super Mario Bros. Pirate, Credit Card Scam Report, and more. Click to view the New Widespread Extension Trojan Malware Campaign.

