ReasonLabs Enhances Industry-Leading Consumer DNS Filtering Product Safer Web

NEW YORK, March 26, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- ReasonLabs , the cybersecurity pioneer equipping home users with the same level of cyber protection used by Fortune 500 companies, today announced major updates to its Safer Web DNS Filtering product. This latest release, V3.12, incorporates significant infrastructure improvements and user interface upgrades, reinforcing Safer Web's position as a robust, reliable, and user-friendly tool in the fight against online threats.

The updates help Safer Web operate with even greater efficiency and responsiveness, resulting in faster filtering and reduced latency. Users will experience seamless web browsing without compromising on security. The updated Safer Web also boasts a refreshed user interface with improved navigation and enhanced visual clarity, making it easier for users to manage their filtering settings and monitor their online safety effortlessly.

"We are pleased to introduce the latest version of our Safer Web DNS filter to consumers worldwide," said Kobi Kalif, CEO and co-founder of ReasonLabs. "The upgraded infrastructure and UI improvements mark a significant milestone in the product's development and maturity. With the new and improved Safer Web, users can now enjoy an even more fortified barrier against malicious content, enabling them to browse the web with confidence and peace of mind."

Safer Web filters out explicit content and limits access to a wide variety of commonly used apps and websites that users deem unsuitable. It prevents not only browser tracking but also tracking through various types of applications on a device for upgraded personal privacy protection.

Safer Web also utilizes a variety of threat intelligence and behavior analysis tools to block domains associated with malware , phishing , and more. It's simple, easy to use, and comes with predefined best-industry practices.

Safer Web is a part of ReasonLabs' industry-leading suite of consumer-focused cybersecurity products that includes its flagship product, RAV Endpoint Protection which incorporates Endpoint Detection and Response technology, VPN , Parental Control App , and more. Led by cybersecurity, artificial intelligence, and machine-learning experts, ReasonLabs delivers the highest levels of cybersecurity protection and privacy to home users worldwide.

About ReasonLabs:

ReasonLabs is a leading cybersecurity company equipping tens of millions of home users with the same level of cyber protection utilized by Fortune 500 companies. Its AI-powered, next-generation antivirus engine scans billions of files worldwide to predict and prevent cyberattacks in real-time, 24/7. Its flagship product, RAV Endpoint Protection, and its other products combine to form a multilayered solution that safeguards home users against next-generation threats. Co-founded in 2016 by seasoned cybersecurity expert Andrew Newman - an architect of Microsoft's native cybersecurity program, Microsoft Defender - ReasonLabs is based in New York and Tel Aviv. Learn more at https://www.ReasonLabs.com .

