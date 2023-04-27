ReasonLabs Launches Safer Web DNS Filter To Protect Families and Individuals Online

With Safer Web, home users can easily filter internet content to protect themselves from privacy trackers, and inappropriate, harmful content, while blocking unwanted intrusive ads

NEW YORK, April 27, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- ReasonLabs , the cybersecurity pioneer equipping families and individuals with the same level of cyber protection used by major global companies, today announced the launch of Safer Web , its DNS filter that safeguards home users from data trackers, unwanted ads, and ensures a safe browsing experience for the whole family. Not only a privacy-focused tool, Safer Web utilizes a number of threat intelligence and behavior analysis technologies to block domains associated with malware and phishing.

Safer Web is an easy-to-use internet filter, operable with no tech knowledge, and preloaded with features suited for adblocking and parental control . Safer Web filters out explicit URLs, and harmful content, and limits access to a wide variety of commonly used apps and websites that users deem unsuitable for themselves or their children. By preventing browser tracking and user monitoring through various types of applications on a native device, users can receive upgraded personal privacy protection as well as experience increased internet connectivity speeds.

"The launch of our DNS filter Safer Web is a huge milestone for ReasonLabs," said Kobi Kalif, CEO at ReasonLabs. "Safer Web helps us deliver on our promise to provide best-in-class privacy and security protection to home users around the world. By supplying a DNS filter that's specifically built to the enterprise standard, families and individuals can surf the web safely and with confidence, knowing they are protected."

"Our Safer Web DNS filter was developed to provide a safe browsing experience for all," said Noam Weizer, VP of Apps Distribution and Business Development at ReasonLabs. "Part of Safer Web's appeal is that it is extremely easy to use and can be operated with just a few clicks. It's the perfect application for parents to utilize in order to keep their kids safe and protected online. Paired with our mobile application FamilyKeeper, parents can be on top of their kids' digital lives 24/7."

The addition of Safer Web to ReasonLabs' suite of cybersecurity products aimed at consumers, which includes a Next-Generation Antivirus, Endpoint Detection & Response (EDR) , VPN, browser protection, parental control app, and more, brings an added layer of safety and security for its users. Led by cybersecurity, AI, and machine-learning experts, ReasonLabs provides the highest levels of defense and privacy protection to individuals and families worldwide. Safer Web is available for download today with multiple subscription options and a 30-day money-back guarantee.

