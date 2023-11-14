ReasonLabs Partners with AVAR for its 26th International Cybersecurity Conference

AVAR 2023 will feature some of the world's leading experts to share groundbreaking research and analyze how threat actors operate

NEW YORK, Nov. 14, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- ReasonLabs , the cybersecurity pioneer equipping home users with the same level of cyber protection used by Fortune 500 companies, today announced it will serve as an Internet Partner at AVAR's 2023 International Cybersecurity Conference . This year's annual event will take place from November 28th - December 1st, 2023 at the Hotel Grand Hyatt Dubai. Registration for AVAR 2023 can be made here .

"Supporting AVAR's yearly threat intelligence conference is a very important initiative for us," said Kobi Kalif, CEO and co-founder of ReasonLabs. "AVAR brings together the best minds in cybersecurity to raise awareness of critical security issues and we are extremely proud to help make the event possible. Our cyber research team is looking forward to learning from their peers and continuing to provide others with our expert knowledge and findings. A huge thanks goes out to the team at AVAR for all their hard work and we cannot wait for the event to begin."

"We are thrilled to announce that AVAR 2023, our 26th annual conference, will be hosted in the dynamic and forward-thinking Middle East," said Jayaraman Kesavardhanan, CEO of Association of Anti Virus Asia Researchers. "Our mission has always been to bring together the brightest minds in cyber security, and this year's conference promises to be a testament to that commitment. We're equally delighted to have ReasonLabs as a sponsor for AVAR 2023. Their support not only underscores the importance of our shared mission but also enables us to further our goals of spreading essential cyber threat knowledge to cyber security stakeholders and decision-makers worldwide. With this partnership, we look forward to showcasing compelling perspectives on cyber security to industry leaders and regulators across diverse international regions. Together, we are catalyzing the transformation of global cyber defenses, making the digital world a safer place for all."

AVAR 2023 will include 400+ delegates, 50+ speakers, 40+ presentations, 10+ awards, three panel discussions, and CISO Connect. Registration includes a welcome reception, admission to the full 2-day conference, conference giveaways, social events, and more. The event program, including the full list of presenters and topics, can be found here .

ReasonLabs' cybersecurity research arm, the Threat Intelligence Center , serves as the frontline of consumer cybersecurity protection. The team works to not only defend home users from known attacks but also to investigate novel threats to raise awareness throughout the overall cyber community. You can view some of the team's original research findings, including its 2023 Consumer Cybersecurity Trends report and more, here .

About AVAR:

Association of Anti Virus Asia Researchers (AVAR) was formed in June, 1998 with a mission to prevent the spread of malware and the damage caused by it. AVAR aims to do this by developing cooperative relationships among anti-malware experts in Asia. AVAR is an independent and non-profit organization which focuses on the Asia Pacific region and consists of prominent experts from 17 territories including Australia, China, Hong Kong, India, Japan, Korea, Philippines, Singapore, Taiwan, UK, and the USA.

About ReasonLabs:

ReasonLabs is a leading cybersecurity company equipping tens of millions of home users with the same level of cyber protection utilized by Fortune 500 companies. Its AI-powered, next-generation antivirus engine scans billions of files worldwide to predict and prevent cyberattacks in real time, 24/7. Its flagship product, RAV Endpoint Protection, and its other products combine to form a multilayered solution that safeguards home users against next-generation threats. Co-founded in 2016 by seasoned cybersecurity expert Andrew Newman—an architect of Microsoft's native cybersecurity program, Microsoft Defender—ReasonLabs is based in New York and Tel Aviv. Learn more at https://www.ReasonLabs.com .

Follow us: Blog | Twitter | Facebook | LinkedIn | Instagram | YouTube

Contact:

Eric Wolkstein

Marketing Communications Manager, ReasonLabs

eric.wolkstein@reasonlabs.com

+19892441734

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1883752/ReasonLabs_Logo.jpg

SOURCE ReasonLabs