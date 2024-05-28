ReasonLabs' RAV Endpoint Protection Achieves A+ Grade In Virus Bulletin's Anti-Malware Test

The next-generation endpoint protection solution detected 99.64% of all malware tested

NEW YORK, May 28, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- ReasonLabs , the cybersecurity pioneer equipping home users with the same level of cyber protection used by Fortune 500 companies, today announced its flagship product, RAV Endpoint Protection , has been awarded the highest grade of A+ in Virus Bulletin's rigorous VB100 antivirus test. You can read the full test report here .

"We are thrilled to receive the A+ grade from Virus Bulletin, affirming the effectiveness of RAV Endpoint Protection in safeguarding users against complex cyber threats," said Kobi Kalif, CEO and co-founder of ReasonLabs. "This achievement underscores our commitment to delivering cutting-edge cybersecurity solutions that provide unparalleled protection and peace of mind for consumers."

"We continuously strive to stay ahead of emerging threats and provide home users with the most effective cybersecurity solutions," added Andrew Newman, ReasonLabs CTO and co-founder. "The A+ grade from Virus Bulletin is a testament to the dedication and expertise of our team in developing and maintaining best-in-class protection against malware and other online hazards."

Virus Bulletin , one of the world leaders in security software testing, conducts comprehensive evaluations of cybersecurity products to assess their effectiveness in combating the ever-evolving landscape of cyber threats. The A+ grade signifies RAV Endpoint Protection's exceptional performance in detecting and neutralizing malware , ransomware , and other malicious software.

RAV Endpoint Protection provides robust security measures to counteract next-gen cyber threats. The system ensures continuous protection while safeguarding user privacy and maintaining system efficiency by utilizing sophisticated threat intelligence and state-of-the-art technologies like Endpoint Detection and Response (EDR) . Integrated tools like the Online Security web extension seamlessly complement RAV Endpoint Protection, enhancing the overall breadth of security measures available. For more information about ReasonLabs' suite of cybersecurity products, visit https://reasonlabs.com .

About ReasonLabs:

ReasonLabs is a leading cybersecurity company equipping tens of millions of home users with the same level of cyber protection utilized by Fortune 500 companies. Its AI-powered, next-generation antivirus engine scans billions of files worldwide to predict and prevent cyberattacks in real-time, 24/7. Its flagship product, RAV Endpoint Protection, and its other cybersecurity products combine to form a multilayered solution that safeguards home users against next-generation threats. Co-founded in 2016 by seasoned cybersecurity expert Andrew Newman - an architect of Microsoft's native cybersecurity program, Microsoft Defender - ReasonLabs is based in New York and Tel Aviv. Learn more at https://www.ReasonLabs.com .

