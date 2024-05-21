ReasonLabs' RAV Endpoint Protection Wins Prominent Consumer Privacy Award

The next-generation antivirus and endpoint protection solution won in the category of Consumer Privacy Protection at the 2024 Cybersecurity Excellence Awards

NEW YORK, May 21, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- ReasonLabs , the cybersecurity pioneer equipping home users with the same level of cyber protection used by Fortune 500 companies, today announced its flagship product, RAV Endpoint Protection , was chosen as the Winner of the Consumer Privacy Protection category at the 2024 Cybersecurity Excellence Awards . You can view the winning post here .

"We are thrilled to receive this award, which spotlights our dedication to protecting consumers with next-generation cybersecurity tools," said Kobi Kalif, CEO and co-founder of ReasonLabs. "We believe that privacy is not a luxury but a fundamental right and our team works tirelessly to integrate privacy-centric practices into every aspect of our products. This recognition reaffirms our mission to provide users with peace of mind in our complex digital world."

"We congratulate ReasonLabs on being recognized as an award winner in the Consumer Privacy Protection category of the 2024 Cybersecurity Excellence Awards," said Holger Schulze, CEO of Cybersecurity Insiders and founder of the 600,000-member Information Security Community on LinkedIn, which organizes the 9th annual Cybersecurity Excellence Awards. "With over 600 entries across more than 300 categories, the awards are highly competitive. Your achievement reflects outstanding commitment to the core principles of excellence, innovation, and leadership in cybersecurity."

RAV Endpoint Protection offers comprehensive security features to mitigate cyber threats including, malware , ransomware , and phishing attacks . Leveraging advanced threat intelligence and cutting-edge technologies like Endpoint Detection and Response (EDR) , the platform delivers real-time protection without compromising user privacy or system performance. Endpoint security and identity protection tools like the Online Security web extension work seamlessly with RAV Endpoint Protection to provide the widest possible range of security.

The Consumer Privacy Protection Award adds to ReasonLabs' growing list of accolades, further solidifying its position as an industry leader in cybersecurity innovation and excellence for consumers. For more information about ReasonLabs and its award-winning cybersecurity solutions including RAV VPN , RAV Online Security , and more, visit https://reasonlabs.com .

About ReasonLabs:

ReasonLabs is a leading cybersecurity company equipping tens of millions of home users with the same level of cyber protection utilized by Fortune 500 companies. Its AI-powered, next-generation antivirus engine scans billions of files worldwide to predict and prevent cyberattacks in real-time, 24/7. Its flagship product, RAV Endpoint Protection, and its other cybersecurity products combine to form a multilayered solution that safeguards home users against next-generation threats. Co-founded in 2016 by seasoned cybersecurity expert Andrew Newman – an architect of Microsoft's native cybersecurity program, Microsoft Defender – ReasonLabs is based in New York and Tel Aviv. Learn more at https://www.ReasonLabs.com .

