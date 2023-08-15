ReasonLabs Releases Key Updates to Wi-Fi Security Product RAV VPN

The enterprise-grade virtual private network tool has just been revamped with security fixes for desktop and Android

NEW YORK, Aug. 15, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- ReasonLabs , the cybersecurity pioneer equipping home users with the same level of cyber protection used by Fortune 500 companies, today announced major updates to its renowned RAV VPN . This latest release for desktop and Android incorporates significant security and infrastructure improvements, reinforcing RAV VPN's position as a complete, reliable, and user-friendly tool in the fight for online privacy and identity protection.

The new releases ensure RAV VPN, both the desktop and mobile applications, provides Wi-Fi security wherever a user might be. With an updated RAV VPN, users can seamlessly browse the web with confidence, knowing that their data is encrypted and they are protected from threats such as Man-in-the-Middle attacks . RAV VPN is simple to install and extremely easy to use, making online privacy for all easily attainable.

"As our digital landscape rapidly evolves, safeguarding our online presence becomes more essential than ever before," said Kobi Kalif, CEO and co-founder of ReasonLabs. "With an unwavering commitment to your digital privacy, we are proud to unveil our latest innovation to RAV VPN. We are redefining what security in the digital age means by delivering to home users the same cyber security protection that Fortune 100 companies use."

Without sufficient Wi-Fi protection, a user's network can be susceptible to hacking , malware , and other privacy and security hazards. Bad actors can exploit these vulnerabilities to steal highly discreet information like financial details, social security numbers, email addresses, passwords, and more private data. To mitigate this, Wi-Fi protection from RAV VPN secures users' wireless networks to create an encrypted tunnel between their PC or Android device and the internet.

RAV VPN is a part of ReasonLabs' industry-leading suite of consumer-focused cybersecurity products, which includes its flagship product, RAV Endpoint Protection , as well as an Endpoint Detection and Response , DNS , Parental Control App , and more. Led by cybersecurity, artificial intelligence , and machine learning experts, ReasonLabs delivers the highest levels of cybersecurity protection and privacy to home users worldwide.

About ReasonLabs:

ReasonLabs is a leading cybersecurity company equipping tens of millions of home users with the same level of cyber protection utilized by Fortune 500 companies. Its AI-powered, next-generation antivirus engine scans billions of files around the world to predict and prevent cyberattacks in real time, 24/7. Its flagship product, RAV Endpoint Protection, together with its other products combine to form a multilayered solution that safeguards home users against next-generation threats. Co-founded in 2016 by seasoned cybersecurity expert Andrew Newman—an architect of Microsoft's native cybersecurity program, Microsoft Defender—ReasonLabs is based in New York and Tel Aviv. Learn more at https://www.ReasonLabs.com .

