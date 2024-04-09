ReasonLabs Unveils Major Updates to RAV VPN for Android Devices

The newly redesigned Wi-Fi security app elevates the privacy standards for Android users worldwide

NEW YORK, April 9, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- ReasonLabs , the cybersecurity pioneer equipping home users with the same level of cyber protection used by Fortune 500 companies, today announced the release of a significant update to RAV VPN for Android, its virtual private network (VPN) . This update represents a significant advancement in mobile cybersecurity for Android users, promising enhanced protection and privacy for Android users worldwide. The updated version of RAV VPN for Android is now available for download on the Google Play Store .

With cyber threats evolving at an unprecedented pace, safeguarding user privacy and sensitive information on mobile devices has never been more critical. Recognizing this pressing need, ReasonLabs has invested considerable resources into refining RAV VPN for Android, ensuring it remains at the forefront of cybersecurity excellence. Key updates include enhanced encryption protocols, optimized performance, UI refinements, and more.

"We are dedicated to empowering users with the tools they need to navigate the digital landscape safely and securely," said Kobi Kalif, CEO and co-founder of ReasonLabs. "The latest achievement with RAV VPN for Android represents a significant milestone in our ongoing mission to deliver best-in-class cybersecurity solutions. With enhanced encryption, optimized performance, and intuitive features, iOS and now Android users can trust RAV VPN to protect their online activities effectively."

RAV VPN allows users to safely connect to Wi-Fi and surf the web from anywhere in the world. It provides real-time protection and 24/7 defense against unsafe networks. It's extremely simple to install and easy to use on mobile and desktop. All transferred data is encrypted using the latest security protocols and ReasonLabs maintains a no-logs policy so no activity is ever shared with any third pirates.

RAV VPN is an important layer of ReasonLabs' multilayered suite of consumer-focused cybersecurity products, including its flagship product, RAV Endpoint Protection , which incorporates Endpoint Detection and Response technology, DNS filtering , Identity Protection , Parental Control , and more. Led by cybersecurity, artificial intelligence , and machine-learning experts, ReasonLabs delivers the highest cybersecurity protection and privacy levels to home users worldwide.

Download the updated version of RAV VPN for Android here .

About ReasonLabs:

ReasonLabs is a leading cybersecurity company equipping tens of millions of home users with the same level of cyber protection utilized by Fortune 500 companies. Its AI-powered, next-generation antivirus engine scans billions of files worldwide to predict and prevent cyberattacks in real-time, 24/7. Its flagship product, RAV Endpoint Protection, and its other products combine to form a multilayered solution that safeguards home users against next-generation threats. Co-founded in 2016 by seasoned cybersecurity expert Andrew Newman - an architect of Microsoft's native cybersecurity program, Microsoft Defender - ReasonLabs is based in New York and Tel Aviv. Learn more at https://www.ReasonLabs.com .

