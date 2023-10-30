ReasonLabs Unveils RAV VPN for Apple iOS

RAV VPN for iOS empowers iPhone users with enterprise-grade privacy and Wi-Fi security protection

NEW YORK, Oct. 30, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- ReasonLabs , the cybersecurity pioneer equipping home users with the same level of cyber protection used by Fortune 500 companies, has today announced the launch of its prominent virtual private network software, RAV VPN , for iOS. As Wi-Fi security is a common unresolved issue in many households, with RAV VPN, Apple iPhone users can enjoy a secured encrypted connection to any Wi-Fi network. You can download RAV VPN for iOS on the App Store here .

With the rising concerns surrounding online privacy and security , RAV VPN for iOS is designed to provide users with the highest levels of protection and freedom while on their Apple mobile devices. The app offers an extremely user-friendly interface, ensuring that even those with minimal technical expertise can enjoy the benefits of a VPN . RAV VPN enables iOS users to safeguard their online activities and protect sensitive data from prying eyes.

"The digital landscape is rapidly evolving and the need for strong privacy and security solutions has never been more critical," said Kobi Kalif, ReasonLabs CEO and co-founder. "RAV VPN for iOS empowers users to take control of their online experiences, ensuring they can connect online with confidence and peace of mind. RAV VPN for iOS is the newest addition to our extensive portfolio of security solutions and we remain fully committed to democratizing enterprise-grade security for all."

ReasonLabs' industry-leading suite of consumer-focused cybersecurity products includes RAV Endpoint Protection , Safer Web DNS Filter , FamilyKeeper Parental Control App , Online Security web extension , and more. Led by cybersecurity, artificial intelligence , and machine-learning experts, ReasonLabs delivers the highest cybersecurity protection and privacy levels to home users worldwide.

For more information about RAV VPN for iOS, Android, or Windows, and ReasonLabs' other products and services, please visit www.reasonlabs.com .

About ReasonLabs:

ReasonLabs is a leading cybersecurity company equipping tens of millions of home users with the same level of cyber protection utilized by Fortune 500 companies. Its AI-powered, next-generation antivirus engine scans billions of files worldwide to predict and prevent cyberattacks in real time, 24/7. Its flagship product, RAV Endpoint Protection, together with its other products combine to form a multilayered solution that safeguards home users against next-generation threats. Co-founded in 2016 by seasoned cybersecurity expert Andrew Newman—an architect of Microsoft's native cybersecurity program, Microsoft Defender—ReasonLabs is based in New York and Tel Aviv. Learn more at https://www.ReasonLabs.com .

Follow us: Blog | Twitter | Facebook | LinkedIn | Instagram | YouTube

Contact:

Eric Wolkstein

Marketing Communications Manager, ReasonLabs

[email protected]

+19892441734

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1883752/ReasonLabs_Logo.jpg

SOURCE ReasonLabs