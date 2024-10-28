ReasonLabs Wins 2024 CyberSecurity Breakthrough Award For Online Security Platform

The Consumer-Focused Cybersecurity Company Has Been Recognized For Excellence In The Category Of Online Security Innovation

NEW YORK, Oct. 28, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- ReasonLabs , the cybersecurity pioneer equipping home users with a cutting-edge distributed EDR platform, is proud to announce that it has been named a winner at the prestigious 2024 CyberSecurity Breakthrough Awards . ReasonLabs was honored in the highly competitive category of Online Security Innovation for its Online Security platform , used by over 25,000,000 users worldwide.

The eighth annual CyberSecurity Breakthrough Awards recognized the most innovative companies, technologies, and products in the global information security market today. ReasonLabs' Online Security Platform was selected for its comprehensive approach to safeguarding users across the digital landscape. It offers real-time protection, privacy features, and threat detection across desktop, iOS, and Android devices.

"We are thrilled to receive this recognition from the CyberSecurity Breakthrough Awards," said Kobi Kalif, CEO and co-founder of ReasonLabs. "This award is a testament to our commitment to delivering cutting-edge security solutions that empower users to take control of their online safety. Our Online Security Platform is designed to provide comprehensive, accessible protection to safeguard user's devices, privacy, and identities. We thank the CyberSecurity Breakthrough Awards for their recognition and hope to win the award again."

This award further validates ReasonLabs' mission to build a safer online world for all by delivering user-friendly, advanced cybersecurity solutions trusted by millions globally. As the threat landscape continues to evolve, ReasonLabs remains at the forefront of innovation, driving forward new capabilities to ensure every user can enjoy a secure and private online experience.

ReasonLab's comprehensive Online Security platform features the next-generation antivirus product RAV Endpoint Protection , which recently received the highest grade of A+ in Virus Bulletin's VB100 antivirus test, detecting 99.90% of all malware tested. The A+ grade signifies RAV Endpoint Protection's exceptional performance in detecting and neutralizing malware , ransomware , and other malicious software. Other platform features include identity theft defense, VPN, DNS filter, malicious downloads scanner, and more. For more information about ReasonLabs and its award-winning Online Security Platform, visit https://reasonlabs.com .

About ReasonLabs:

ReasonLabs is revolutionizing cybersecurity for consumers with its cutting-edge distributed EDR platform, providing millions of home users the same level of protection trusted by Fortune 500 companies. Powered by artificial intelligence, the ReasonLabs security suite leverages billions of real-time data points, threat intelligence, and behavioral analysis to provide best-in-class security, privacy protection, and identity theft defense. Its products are cloud-native and built with a lightweight architecture for both mobile and desktop. ReasonLabs is certified by the Microsoft Virus Initiative (MVI), VirusBulletin's VB100, and OPSWAT, and is a member of AMTSO and AVAR. The company is based in New York and Tel Aviv. Learn more at https://www.ReasonLabs.com .

