RedHill Announces Positive Obesity and Diabetes Results with Opaganib

TEL-AVIV, Israel and RALEIGH, N.C., Aug. 19, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- RedHill Biopharma Ltd. (Nasdaq: RDHL) ("RedHill" or the "Company"), a specialty biopharmaceutical company, today announced positive results from multiple in vivo studies, undertaken by RedHill's partner, Apogee Biotechnology Corporation, showing the impact of opaganib[2] on weight gain and glucose tolerance in a high fat diet (HFD) model, supporting the potential clinical use of opaganib for the prevention and therapy of Type 2 diabetes and other obesity-related disorders.

"Sphingolipid metabolism is implicated in insulin resistance, β-cell disruption, adipocyte function, inflammation and immune regulation, vascular complications and energy metabolism – all significant components of obesity, diabetes and their associated complications," said Charles D. Smith, Ph.D. Founder and CEO of Apogee Biotechnology Corporation. "Opaganib's ability to modulate multiple signaling pathways through simultaneous inhibition of three sphingolipid-metabolizing enzymes in human cells provides a strong rationale for evaluation of opaganib in obesity-related disorders."

The studies were designed to examine some of the most fundamental aspects of diabetes and obesity-related disease. The encouraging outcomes showed the benefit of opaganib therapy in suppression of HFD-induced body weight gain, loss of glucose tolerance and fat deposition. Additionally, opaganib treatment reduced weight gain and restored glucose tolerance in an already obese HFD model, suggesting its potential for treating, not just preventing, obesity-related disorders.

"Sphingolipid metabolism is a key pathway in many diseases, including obesity, but has not been adequately examined as a therapeutic target for human therapy," said Dr. Mark Levitt, Chief Scientific Officer at RedHill. "Opaganib, which acts as a sphingosine competitor, is the first clinical drug to target three key enzymes in this pathway."

About Opaganib (ABC294640)

Opaganib, a proprietary investigational host-directed and potentially broad-acting drug, is a first-in-class, orally administered sphingosine kinase-2 (SPHK2) selective inhibitor with anticancer, anti-inflammatory and antiviral activity, targeting multiple potential diseases, including obesity-related syndromes, prostate cancer and cholangiocarcinoma (bile duct cancer), gastrointestinal acute radiation syndrome (GI-ARS), Sulfur Mustard exposure, COVID-19, Ebola and other viruses as part of pandemic preparedness.

Opaganib's host-directed action is thought to work through the inhibition of multiple pathways, the induction of autophagy and apoptosis, and disruption of viral replication, through simultaneous inhibition of three sphingolipid-metabolizing enzymes in human cells (SPHK2, DES1 and GCS).

Opaganib has been selected for evaluation by two U.S. government countermeasures programs for Acute Radiation Syndrome (ARS) and Sulfur Mustard exposure, both funded by the NIH: The Radiation and Nuclear Countermeasures Program (RNCP), led by the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases (NIAID), part of the HHS National Institutes of Health, for the nuclear medical countermeasures (MCM) product development pipeline selected opaganib for development as a potential treatment for Acute Radiation Syndrome (ARS); and the Chemical Medical Countermeasures (Chem MCM) Program and Chemical Countermeasures Research Program (CCRP), managed respectively by the Administration for Strategic Preparedness and Response (ASPR) / Biomedical Advanced Research and Development Authority (BARDA) and NIH/NIAID selected opaganib for evaluation as a potential medical countermeasure (MCM) against Sulfur Mustard exposure.

Opaganib has demonstrated antiviral activity against SARS-CoV-2, multiple variants, and several other viruses, such as Influenza A and Ebola. Opaganib delivered a statistically significant increase in survival time when given at 150 mg/kg twice a day (BID) in a United States Army Medical Research Institute of Infectious Diseases (USAMRIID) in vivo Ebola virus study, making it the first host-directed molecule to show activity in Ebola virus disease. Opaganib also recently demonstrated a distinct synergistic effect when combined individually with remdesivir (Veklury®, Gilead Sciences Inc.), significantly improving potency while maintaining cell viability, in a U.S. Army-funded and conducted in vitro Ebola virus study.

Being host-targeted, and based on data accumulated to date, opaganib is expected to maintain effect against emerging viral variants. In prespecified analyses of Phase 2/3 clinical data in hospitalized patients with moderate to severe COVID-19, oral opaganib demonstrated improved viral RNA clearance, faster time to recovery and significant mortality reduction in key patient subpopulations versus placebo on top of standard of care. Opaganib has demonstrated its safety and tolerability profile in more than 470 people in multiple clinical studies and expanded access use. Data from the opaganib global Phase 2/3 study was published in medRxiv.

Opaganib has received Orphan Drug designation from the FDA for the treatment of cholangiocarcinoma and has undergone studies in advanced cholangiocarcinoma (Phase 2a) and prostate cancer. Opaganib also has a Phase 1 chemoradiotherapy study protocol ready for FDA-IND submission.

Opaganib has also shown positive preclinical results in renal fibrosis, and has the potential to target multiple oncology, radioprotection, viral, inflammatory, and gastrointestinal indications.

About RedHill Biopharma

RedHill Biopharma Ltd. (Nasdaq: RDHL) is a specialty biopharmaceutical company primarily focused on gastrointestinal and infectious diseases. RedHill promotes the gastrointestinal drugs Talicia®, for the treatment of Helicobacter pylori (H. pylori) infection in adults[3], and Aemcolo®, for the treatment of travelers' diarrhea in adults[4]. RedHill's key clinical late-stage development programs include: (i) opaganib (ABC294640), a first-in-class oral broad-acting, host-directed SPHK2 selective inhibitor with potential for pandemic preparedness, targeting multiple indications with a U.S. government collaboration for development for Acute Radiation Syndrome (ARS), a Phase 2/3 program for hospitalized COVID-19, and a Phase 2 program in oncology; (ii) RHB-107 (upamostat), an oral broad-acting, host-directed, serine protease inhibitor with potential for pandemic preparedness is in late-stage development as a treatment for non-hospitalized symptomatic COVID-19, with non-dilutive external funding covering the entirety of the RHB-107 arm of the 300-patient Phase 2 adaptive platform trial, and is also targeting multiple other cancer and inflammatory gastrointestinal diseases; (iii) RHB-102, with potential UK submission for chemotherapy and radiotherapy induced nausea and vomiting, positive results from a Phase 3 study for acute gastroenteritis and gastritis and positive results from a Phase 2 study for IBS-D; (iv) RHB-104, with positive results from a first Phase 3 study for Crohn's disease; and (v) RHB-204, a Phase 3-stage program for pulmonary nontuberculous mycobacteria (NTM) disease.

More information about the Company is available at www.redhillbio.com / X.com/RedHillBio.

