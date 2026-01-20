REGACE: Agrivoltaics in Greenhouses Can Deliver 23% of Europe's Renewable Energy Needs

REGACE webinar on January 29 demonstrates how greenhouses can produce clean energy while maintaining yields and lowering costs for farmers.

BRUSSELS, Jan. 20, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- The EU is rapidly increasing its renewable energy targets, with solar power playing a central role in achieving these goals. The EU-funded REGACE Project shows that installing photovoltaic panels on existing greenhouse structures could provide around 23 percent of the solar capacity needed across Europe with sufficient investment.

This approach also reduces carbon emissions and decreases upfront investment costs compared with traditional ground-mounted solar systems.

These findings will take center stage during the REGACE final conference, which brings together stakeholders from agriculture, energy, research, and public authorities. A key highlight is the online webinar entitled Agrivoltaics in Greenhouses Turning Sunlight into Energy and Crops, taking place on January 29, 2026, from 10:00 to 13:00 CET.

The webinar is designed to support farmers, policymakers, researchers, and public authorities looking for practical and scalable solutions that align renewable energy deployment with sustainable food production.

Studies show that relying mainly on ground-mounted photovoltaic systems could require one to two percent of farmland in some countries to meet 2030 goals. By installing PV panels on existing greenhouse structures, renewable energy can be generated with almost zero additional land use.

Modelling shows that in countries such as Israel, Romania, and Croatia, greenhouse-based PV could supply more than 40% of the solar capacity required by 2030. Across Europe, the average contribution reaches 23%.

Traditional open field agrivoltaic systems rely on heavy steel structures and concrete foundations, resulting in higher carbon footprints and costs. REGACE greenhouse systems reuse existing frames, reducing iron use from 103 kilograms per kilowatt to 48 kilograms. This lowers the carbon footprint from 196 to 84 kilograms of CO2 per kilowatt and cuts investment costs by around 24%.

"As Europe searches for solutions that support both food security and climate goals, greenhouse agrivoltaics stands out as a practical and scalable option," said REGACE coordinator Dr. Ibrahim Yehia of the Alzahrawy Society. "REGACE proves that we can turn existing agricultural infrastructure into clean energy assets, while keeping farms productive and resilient."

About REGACE

The REGACE project is dedicated to developing innovative agrivoltaics technology which uses CO 2 enrichment to sustainably increase electricity production.

For more information about REGACE Project, please visit: https://regaceproject.com/.

