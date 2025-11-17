Reinke and CropX Take Partnership to the Next-Level with Unified Platform Integration

With this new integration, farmers can now view CropX data directly within Reinke's new ReinCloud® 3 platform, eliminating the need to toggle between multiple user interfaces. This seamless, single-platform experience represents a major leap forward in user-friendly farm management, allowing growers to access comprehensive soil, weather, and agronomic insights alongside their pivot control systems in one unified location.

The new integration securely connects CropX and ReinCloud 3, displaying CropX sensors directly on the ReinCloud 3 map with precise location data. Farmers can now access detailed information from CropX's full range of solutions, including soil moisture sensors, evapotranspiration (ET) data, rain gauges, and weather stations, all within ReinCloud 3's interface. The integration also works both ways, allowing farmers and agronomic service providers to automatically access Reinke as-applied irrigation data within CropX for agronomic calculations, record-keeping, and reporting.

As part of this collaboration, Reinke is currently offering a free CropX sensor with every new irrigation system. This ensures that every Reinke customer benefits from integrated soil and crop data insights from day one, further strengthening the connection between field and machine data impacting irrigation scheduling.

"We're building technology that works together seamlessly because that's what modern farming demands," says Chris Roth, President of Reinke Manufacturing. "This partnership demonstrates our commitment to making growers' lives easier through smart innovation."

"CropX brings together soil sensing, satellite imagery, irrigation management, disease prediction, nutrient management, and yield forecasting, all powered by AI and machine learning," says Tomer Tzach, CEO of CropX Technologies. "Now, farmers can access this complete agronomic intelligence directly where they're already working, making better decisions faster."

Since the partnership began in 2021, Reinke and CropX have been committed to easing the grower experience through smart integration. Both companies remain committed to deepening their collaboration, with plans to further integrate their platforms and continue removing complexity from modern farm management.

About Reinke Manufacturing

With hundreds of dealers in more than 40 countries, Reinke Manufacturing is the world's largest privately held manufacturer of center pivot and lateral move irrigation systems. Family-owned since 1954 and headquartered in Deshler, Neb., Reinke develops products and technology designed to increase agriculture production while providing labor savings and environmental efficiencies. Reinke is a continued leader in industry advancements as the first to incorporate GPS, satellite-based communications, and touchscreen panel capabilities into mechanized irrigation system management. For more information about this exclusive offering, visit Reinke.com to locate a dealership or call 402-365-7251.

About CropX Technologies

CropX Technologies is one of the fastest growing providers of agribusiness farm management solutions in the world, deployed in over 50 countries and across all arable continents. Our flagship product, the CropX agronomic farm management system, synthesizes data from soil to sky to offer advanced soil and crop intelligence and a suite of digital agronomic decision and planning tools, all on an easy-to-use app capable of tracking multiple farms and fields. CropX Technologies is backed by the world's leading agribusinesses and VCs, who recognize that CropX's precision-ag technologies set new standards of best practices for environmental sustainability and greater farm productivity. Learn more at www.cropx.com.

