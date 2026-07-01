Remepy Publishes New Evidence Showing its Hybrid Drug, Hybridopa™, Effect on Structural Connectivity in the Brain of Parkinson's Patients Associated with Improved Clinical Outcome

New npj Parkinson's Disease publication, building on the previously reported Hybridopa ™ Phase IIa results, demonstrates for the first time, that behaviourally driven brain plasticity likely enhances the efficacy of dopaminergic treatment and provides both clinical and neurobiological benefits

™ These findings further strengthen the mechanistic and translational rationale of Hybridopa™ and support its progression toward a Phase III clinical trial

NEW YORK, July 1, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Remepy, a pioneer in Hybrid Drugs™, today announced the publication of new mechanistic findings in npj Parkinson's Disease (Nature Portfolio). The study provides insight, for the first time, into how Hybridopa™, Remepy's Hybrid Drug for the treatment of Parkinson's disease, may enhance the motor improvements previously observed and reported in Remepy's Phase IIa trial, through multimodal digital interventions, that combine evidence-based training activities with neuroscience-informed tools aimed at promoting brain plasticity.

The publication builds on Remepy's Phase IIa clinical and neuroimaging findings recently published in Brain Communications, which showed significant improvements in motor and non-motor outcomes in levodopa-treated patients receiving Hybridopa™ compared with levodopa and a placebo app, alongside measurable changes in brain networks involved in movement and mood regulation. The newly published findings extend this evidence by adding a complementary neuroimaging approach using diffusion tensor imaging (DTI), which assesses changes in white matter structure rather than brain function alone. Together, the two studies provide converging functional and structural evidence that Hybridopa™ engages motor-related brain circuits associated with the observed clinical improvements.

"Our Phase IIa trial showed that Hybridopa™ delivers meaningful clinical improvements for people living with Parkinson's disease," said Or Shoval, Co-Founder and Co-CEO of Remepy. "This publication helps explain the neural mechanisms underlying those effects. We demonstrate, for the first time, that combining levodopa with precisely structured, personalized, multimodal digital interventions is associated with measurable changes in brain structure and function that align with improved clinical outcomes. This mechanistic insight supports the development of a first-in-class Hybrid Drug for Parkinson's disease."

The research was conducted in collaboration with Reichman University, highlighting a strong industry–academic partnership in translational neuroscience.

"Parkinson's disease involves more than dopamine deficiency. It reflects dysfunction across distributed brain networks," said Prof. Amir Amedi, Chief Science Officer, Remepy, and a professor at Reichman University. "Our findings suggest that a structured, multimodal approach engaging motor, cognitive, emotional, and sensory systems may help modulate these networks and promote neuroplastic changes that complement pharmacological treatment."

"The combined clinical and mechanistic evidence, supported by advanced imaging techniques and rigorous analysis, strengthens the scientific foundation for Remepy as it prepares to initiate a global Phase III trial of Hybridopa™ later this year," added Dr. Michal Tsur, Co-Founder and Co-CEO of Remepy. "Together, these findings support a shift in Parkinson's treatment toward integrated approaches that combine pharmacological therapy with structured, system-level digital interventions. We now have a much deeper understanding of the effects of combining structured, non-pharmacological interventions with levodopa. This growing body of clinical and mechanistic evidence, supported by advanced imaging techniques and rigorous analysis, is what motivates us to advance Hybridopa™ into Phase III later this year."

Using three different types of brain scans, researchers found consistent evidence that Hybridopa™ was associated with changes in a key brain region involved in controlling movement. Participants who used Hybridopa™ showed less intact brain fibers in this region, stronger communication with other movement-related areas, and more efficient activity across the brain networks that support movement. Importantly, these brain changes were accompanied by meaningful improvements in standard clinical measures of Parkinson's symptoms. The study also found that the more participants engaged with Remepy's training program, the greater their clinical improvement, suggesting a strong link between digital therapy, changes in the brain, and better motor function.

This is the first study to show that multiple advanced brain imaging techniques independently identified the same brain changes following a digital therapeutic intervention for Parkinson's disease. Remarkably, these changes emerged within just a few weeks in a brain region that is known to be affected by Parkinson's. The findings provide new evidence that targeted digital training may help the brain adapt by strengthening and reorganizing its neural connections, even in the presence of a progressive neurodegenerative disease. The results also support the growing view that digital therapeutics can complement medication by promoting the brain's natural ability to change and learn, a process known as neuroplasticity.

About Hybridopa™

Hybridopa™, for the treatment of Parkinson's disease, combines immediate-release levodopa/carbidopa with DopApp™, a therapeutic protocol delivered through a mobile application. Hybridopa™ adapts to patient performance, behavior, and clinical status to enhance both motor and non-motor symptoms in Parkinson's disease. Currently, Phase III ready, Hybridopa™ is an investigational product and has not yet been approved by the FDA or any regulatory authority.

About Remepy

Remepy is a clinical-stage biotechnology company pioneering Hybrid Drugs™, a new class of drugs combining traditional drugs with personalized, AI-driven therapeutic apps. Remepy partners with leading pharma companies to bring to market Hybrid Drugs, that integrate pharmacology with adaptive physical, cognitive, and behavioral interventions into a single treatment, enabling scalable, multidisciplinary care within a standard drug prescription model. Supported by emerging FDA frameworks for drug–software combination products and strong clinical data, this model is rapidly gaining traction. Remepy's lead program, Hybridopa™ for Parkinson's, is entering Phase III following strong Phase IIa results. Remepy is turning drugs into intelligent, software-enabled, adaptive treatment platforms. For additional information, please visit: https://www.remepy.com/

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SOURCE Remepy