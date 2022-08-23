Harpaz, seasoned executive and entrepreneur, joins animal-free dairy leader

TEL AVIV, Israel, Aug. 23, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Remilk, an innovative food startup reimagining the dairy industry, announced today the appointment of Mr. Tomer Harpaz as Chairman of the Board of Directors. Selected for his vision, global business insights and industry expertise, Harpaz's impressive career spans two decades as a transformative entrepreneur, investor, and innovator. Harpaz served as CEO of leading global food companies, Strauss Coffee and Sabra Obela.

REMILK NAMES TOMER HARPAZ CHAIRMAN OF ITS BOARD OF DIRECTORS

"In the past year, Remilk has made significant progress toward realizing our promise of reimagining the global dairy category," said Aviv Wolff, Co-Founder and CEO of Remilk. "A trailblazing and strategic leader, Tomer's contributions as Chairman of the Board will be invaluable as Remilk prepares to accelerate our journey. We are thrilled that Tomer shares our vision for the future."

Harpaz brings equal measure entrepreneurial acumen and institutional experience to his role as Chairman of the Board. He founded Rebar, a fresh food retail chain and launched breakthrough food tech initiatives, Alpha Strauss (the first food tech open innovation program in Israel) and The Kitchen (an original food tech incubator). Harpaz brings extensive experience in M&A, brand building, supply chain management and organizational development to the table. He served as EVP Business Development & Strategy at Strauss, and held board positions at various companies including as Chairman of Tres Coracoes, Brazil's top coffee company.

"The future of our world depends, in no small part, on bold changes to our food systems," said Harpaz. "We are experiencing an escalation in global warming and supply chain crises that demand immediate changes to our global food systems, making them more resilient and sustainable. To generate real change, we must adopt disruptive technologies via new business models and by teams with the power to drive change and execute on global scale. I have the utmost confidence in Remilk's ability to deliver against these great challenges. Aviv and the team at Remilk have developed an extraordinary and scalable organization and technology that I believe will be the catalyst for a sustainable evolution throughout the dairy category and deliver meaningful positive impact to our planet and humanity. It is both an honor and a great responsibility for me to be appointed Chairman of the Board."

Remilk pioneered a yeast-based precision fermentation process which produces animal-free milk proteins that enable the production of dairy that is indistinguishable in taste and function from traditional dairy, but free of lactose, cholesterol and growth hormones.

The company has achieved many significant milestones this year: Remilk raised over $120M in its second investment round; announced it will be building the world's largest state-of-the-art precision-fermentation facility in Denmark; declared Self-Affirmed GRAS status enabling the company to sell its protein in the US; and announced its collaboration with the Central Bottling Company for mass market line of products.

About REMILK

Remilk is a global leader in the development of animal-free dairy. The company was founded by CEO Aviv Wolff, an entrepreneur with experience at several startups, and CTO Ori Cohavi, PhD in biochemistry, who has worked in R&D at a variety of biotech firms. They founded Remilk driven by a shared dedication to improving life on earth by learning from nature, while preserving it. Remilk produces dairy-identical milk proteins through a fermentation process and has developed a unique and patented approach to scalable manufacturing which dramatically increases efficiency in production, and, for the first time in history, eliminates the need for dairy cows in industrial-scale dairy production, without compromising on taste, functionality, or nutritional values. Remilk is real dairy, no cows.

