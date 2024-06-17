Renowned Public Health Expert Prof. Siegal Sadetzki Joins Briya

TEL AVIV, Israel, June 17, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Briya , a leading medical data retrieval network, proudly announces the appointment of Prof. Siegal Sadetzki as Chief Epidemiology Officer. With over three decades of experience in public health and epidemiology, Prof. Sadetzki brings a wealth of expertise to Briya's mission of making medical data accessible for research at scale and assisting hospitals in optimizing their data utilization.

Briya's CEO and Co-founder, David Lazerson, expressed his enthusiasm about Prof. Sadetzki joining the team, stating, "We are thrilled to welcome Prof. Sadetzki to Briya. With Prof. Sadetzki's deep insights into global research processes, we will be able to bring even more value to our clients. Together, we are creating the data retrieval network of the future, powering impactful research with extensive data from multiple sources, easily and efficiently."

With Prof. Sadetzki joining the Briya team and helping design data cleansing and medical evaluation processes, life science companies can be assured that the data they receive is of the highest quality, providing a comprehensive view of the patient journey. This enables them to expedite research timelines, obtain more accurate results, allocate resources more efficiently for clinical studies, and develop data-driven market strategies.

Prof. Sadetzki (MD, MPH) is certified in Public Health and Epidemiology with extensive national and international experience in academia, research, and policy formulation. She managed public health services, including health promotion, prevention programs, vaccination, outbreak response, One Health, and environmental health for the Israeli Ministry of Health, playing a key role in the COVID-19 pandemic response. Previously working with the World Health Organization and international health organizations, Prof. Sadetzki developed strategies for preparedness and readiness for biological, chemical, and radio-nuclear emergencies (BCRN). A full professor at Tel-Aviv University, with over 25 years of leading epidemiological studies, Prof. Sadetzki secured over 37 grants, totaling 9 million USD. Prof. Sadetzki published over 170 peer-reviewed articles, focusing on cancer epidemiology and radiation health effects and led teams in research management, translating scientific findings into public health policies and guidelines, and serving on numerous expert committees.

Prof. Siegal Sadetzki commented on her decision to join Briya, saying, "I am excited to be part of Briya's visionary team, leveraging cutting-edge technology to harness the power of healthcare data. We have the potential to change the game of data retrieval, I am looking forward to being part of a solution for so many of the challenges I encountered throughout my career."

Briya's global healthcare data network facilitates real-time, compliant, secure data sharing and collaboration. With Sadetzki on board, Briya aims to accelerate its mission of empowering stakeholders to make their medical data more impactful.

