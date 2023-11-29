Research Team at UNC Validates PixCell Medical's HemoScreen as Game-Changer for Clozapine Monitoring in Psychiatry

YOKNEAM ILLIT, Israel, Nov. 29, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- A groundbreaking study conducted by a University of North Carolina (UNC) research team has unveiled compelling evidence supporting the adoption of PixCell Medical's FDA-cleared Point-of-Care 5-part differential CBC analyzer, as the premier choice for psychiatric treatment and monitoring, specifically in the context of Clozapine therapy. The research, which evaluated three point-of-care instruments for complete blood count analysis, has positioned HemoScreen as the optimal solution for the management of Clozapine treatment.

Clozapine has been established as the most effective antipsychotic medication for treatment-resistant schizophrenia. However, it is significantly underutilized mainly due to the risk of developing agranulocytosis and the need to frequently monitor the absolute neutrophil count (ANC). In an effort to find a clinically viable and simple-to-use CBC analyzer for frequent near-patient testing, a UNC research team assessed three CBC analyzers: Sight OLO, PixCell HemoScreen, and Sysmex pocH-100i, comparing them against the ADVIA 2120i and manual differential methods.

HemoScreen exhibited remarkable precision, outperforming other instruments, and demonstrating exceptional accuracy. Notably, HemoScreen excelled in clinical concordance, achieving a rate of 89.5% at medical decision thresholds for ANC, surpassing the other POC devices. This establishes HemoScreen as the most reliable choice in Clozapine therapy management.

Dr. Yaara Ben Yosef, PixCell Medical's director of clinical affairs, emphasized; "This research demonstrates that HemoScreen is the superior choice for monitoring patients on Clozapine therapy. The high clinical concordance and exceptional accuracy of the HemoScreen make it an indispensable tool for healthcare professionals in managing the potential risks associated with Clozapine treatment."

Additionally, HemoScreen's ability to sample blood via a fingerstick (direct capillary sampling) offers a significant advantage, especially for psychiatry patients requiring weekly or monthly CBC testing as part of their Clozapine treatment management. The uniquely simple blood collection method and minimal discomfort of HemoScreen's simple sampling procedure with near-patient on-the-spot results provide substantial benefits for treatment adherence and positive outcomes.

This groundbreaking research cements PixCell Medical's HemoScreen as the gold standard for complete blood count analysis in Clozapine therapy. Healthcare providers can confidently rely on HemoScreen to ensure the safety and efficacy of Clozapine treatment for patients with treatment-resistant schizophrenia.

