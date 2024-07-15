Rivulis Appoints Irrigation Industry Veteran Joshua Dixon as CEO

Dixon to lead Rivulis' continued growth and international market penetration, as the Company transforms global irrigation to address climate change, water and food security



Richard Klapholz to step down in September 2024 after more than a decade of service

KFAR SABA, Israel, July 15, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Rivulis Pte. Ltd. ("Rivulis"), a global leader in advanced irrigation and climate solutions, today announced Joshua (Josh) Dixon as incoming Chief Executive Officer (CEO). With over 25 years of industrial experience, Dixon is a proven leader and strategist who has guided market-leading public and private companies through periods of rapid commercial growth and strategic business development in highly competitive global marketplaces.



During the transition, Dixon will work alongside outgoing CEO Richard Klapholz, whose deep institutional knowledge and steady hand have guided the Company over the past decade. Dixon begins as CEO effective September 16, 2024.



Dixon is the former president of Valley Irrigation, an international subsidiary of publicly traded Valmont Industries, Inc., and he spent more than nine years with the Company. He previously held business development and operational, commercial, and industrial manufacturing roles at Belden, Danaher Sensors and Controls, and General Electric.

"Josh's extensive experience in global agribusiness – and his engineer's keen eye – will be pivotal as Rivulis continues to drive innovation and expand global market reach," said Gregory Curl, Chairman of the Rivulis Board. "In the face of escalating challenges stemming from climate change and resource management, conserving water resources is not only a core aspect of our business, but also essential to sustaining agriculture and ensuring food security worldwide. On behalf of the Board, I'd like to extend our deepest gratitude to Richard Klapholz for his decade of visionary leadership, which transformed the Company and solidified its position as a global leader."

"I am honored to join Rivulis at such a pivotal moment in its journey and to build on the incredible foundation established by my predecessor," said Dixon. "Throughout my career, I have gravitated towards companies that deliver positive benefits as an inherent part of product excellence and operational rigor. The Company's 'embrace the planet, feed the world, change the life of every farmer' vision speaks to exactly that – running the business well and delivering modern, end-to-end irrigation and climate solutions that will create a climate-resilient and food-secure future for us all."



"We are thrilled to welcome Josh Dixon as the new CEO of Rivulis," said Richard Klapholz, outgoing CEO of Rivulis. "Given Josh's extensive knowledge of the agribusiness industry and his proven leadership capabilities, I am confident he will be an excellent guide to drive Rivulis' growth as a global irrigation and climate leader."

During his tenure at Valmont Industries, Dixon held various roles within the global irrigation vertical, and his contributions earned him recognition as an honorary consul to the Republic of Kazakhstan government in Nebraska and Kansas. He has also held board roles with the United Way of the Midlands, Wayne State University, and SkillsUSA. Dixon holds an engineering degree from Michigan State University and an MBA from Purdue University. He is also a graduate of the Advanced Management Program at Harvard Business School.

About Rivulis



Rivulis is a global irrigation and climate solutions leader empowering farmers to adopt sustainable farming practices through micro irrigation and climate-resilient models.

Rivulis offers the most innovative irrigation solutions for seasonal, permanent, and protected crop environments, through its multiple product and service portfolio brands: Rivulis, NaanDanJain, Jain, Eurodrip and Manna. With 80 years of field-trusted innovation, Rivulis has 21 large-scale manufacturing sites in 15 countries and 3,000 employees located in 35 countries, three R&D Centers (Israel, California, and Greece) and multiple Irrigation Project Design Centers around the globe.

Leading the mass adoption of micro irrigation globally, Rivulis is committed to increasing accessibility to all farmers everywhere through simple, affordable, and smart technology covering the full cycle from design to harvest. To learn more, visit www.rivulis.com.

