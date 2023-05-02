Rivulis continues to lead charge in Agricultural Irrigation and releases its 2022 ESG Report

KFAR SABA, Israel and SINGAPORE, May 2, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Rivulis, a global micro irrigation provider focused on promoting a sustainable agri-food supply chain to feed the planet and save it from the perils of climate change, has released its 2022 Environmental, Social and Governance (ESG) report, showcasing the company's ongoing commitment to sustainability and responsible business practices.

Given Rivulis’ commitment to making micro irrigation accessible to growers everywhere, enabling the transformation to sustainable agriculture, Rivulis has developed a simple-to-use drip system in a box as shared in the case studies included in Rivulis’ 2022 ESG Report.

Since its founding, Rivulis has focused on the conservation of scarce water resources, avoidance of land degradation and increased crop yields for growers through maximizing agricultural yield per unit of water used. Given the ever-growing food demand with rising population and the increasing unpredictability of weather, Rivulis is expanding its mission of making micro irrigation accessible beyond agri-input efficiency. Under Rivulis' Climate Program, Rivulis aims to help farmers adopt more sustainable agricultural methods to increase their carbon sequestration and reduce their greenhouse gas emissions. With the launch of the Rivulis Climate Program in 2022, the company is taking its sustainable business model to new heights by helping growers worldwide transition to low-carbon agriculture methods such as micro irrigation.

"We are dedicated to driving real change through our sustainability efforts," said Richard Klapholz, CEO of Rivulis. "Our ESG report is a testament to our commitment to leading the mass adoption of micro irrigation, responsible business practices and creating a more sustainable future for all."

The ESG report provides detailed information regarding Rivulis' business operations and governance, including its focus on reducing its carbon footprint, investing in its human capital and its contribution to local communities through various social initiatives.

Rivulis plans to use renewable energy to power its manufacturing plants where practical and has already ordered solar panels for its plants in Greece and Spain to be installed during the second half of 2023. With respect to the circularity of resources, the company is planning to open its state-of-the-art recycling plant in California in 2024. Rivulis has set a goal to exceed 30% of total input raw materials from post-consumer and post-industrial waste by 2025.

On the social front, Rivulis has continued to strengthen its support for the communities in which it operates and to making micro irrigation accessible to growers by developing simple to use and affordable solutions; in addition, through its customer financing division, Rivulis is developing innovative financing models to address the upfront investment required in installing micro irrigation systems to increase affordability.

As this ESG Report is for the years 2020 through 2022, it reflects the business operations of Rivulis prior to its merger with the international business operations of Jain Irrigation.

To learn more about Rivulis' ESG platform and to download the 2022 Rivulis ESG Report: www.rivulis.com/sustainability

About Rivulis

Rivulis is a global micro irrigation leader focused on promoting a sustainable agri-food supply chain both to feed our planet and save it from the perils of climate change.

Rivulis offers the most innovative irrigation solutions for seasonal, permanent, and protected crop environments, through its multiple product and service portfolio brands: Rivulis, NaanDanJain, Jain, Eurodrip and Manna. With 80 years of field-trusted innovation, Rivulis has 24 large-scale manufacturing sites in 15 countries and 3,000 employees located in 35 countries, three R&D Centers (Israel, California, and Greece) and multiple Irrigation Project Design Centers around the globe.

Leading the mass adoption of micro irrigation globally, Rivulis is committed to increasing accessibility to all growers everywhere through simple, affordable, and smart technology covering the full cycle from design to harvest. To learn how Rivulis can help you GROW BEYOND your highest expectations season after season, visit www.rivulis.com.

Photo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2064927/Rivulis_ESG_Report.jpg

SOURCE Rivulis