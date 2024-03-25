Robotican & Elsight Announce Partnership for Optimized Beyond the Visual Line of Sight (BVLOS) Counter UAS Missions

OR YEHUDA, Israel, March 25, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Robotican, a leading autonomous robotics and drone innovator, and ASX-listed Elsight Ltd (ASX: ELS), the recognized industry leader in uncrewed system connectivity solutions, have announced their partnership for optimized connectivity in BVLOS counter UAS military and defense missions.

Military and defense organizations around the globe have added counter UAS systems to their arsenals to identify and disrupt adversarial drones. A leading example is Robotican's Goshawk, a fully autonomous drone, which flawlessly executes interception missions by snaring adversary drones' mid-flight (Surgical Discreet C-UAS mitigation). Its autonomous repertoire includes in-flight target detection, precise tracking, secure locking, target pursuit and capture.

Optimizing the Goshawk's flight performance is Elsight's Halo, a platform for robust, secured connectivity using multi-link bonded communications, creating a bonded tunnel of available links from LTE, 5G, SatCom and RF channels for continuous uptime and connection between the drone (UAV or UAS) and the ground control station.

"Even in regions with minimal signal coverage, Elsight's Halo can provide a quick and consistent connection between the Goshawk aircraft and its control station," said Robotican's CEO Hagai Balashi. "Elsight's Halo system delivers the most solid LTE link that Robotican had ever experienced, in addition to high-quality data streaming. The Halo performed seamless handover of the aircraft control from one pilot to another, thereby reducing the risk of C2 failure significantly."

"Elsight is proud to partner with Robotican in its dedication to maintain safe skies with its Goshawk system, an exceptional example of hostile drone interception capabilities," said Yoav Amitai, Elsight's CEO. "By working together, we have significantly accelerated the 'detect, react, and eliminate' process by enhanced situational awareness."

About Robotican

Robotican specializes in developing and manufacturing autonomous robotics and drones for challenging operational needs, with proven results. Since 2013, the company has supplied unique, creative robots and drones to the defense, HLS, and civilian sectors. For more information, visit https://robotican.net/

About Elsight

Elsight (ASX:ELS) (www.elsight.com) Elsight delivers Connection Confidence with proprietary bonding connectivity that incorporates both software and hardware elements to deliver reliable, secure, high bandwidth communications - even in the most challenging areas for stationary, portable, or actively mobile situational requirements. Elsight was founded in 2009, and since has grown to provide robust, secured connectivity to drone manufacturers, operators, and integrators globally. www.elsight.com

