Roland Berger reports strongest year in its history and reinforces long-term commitment to the Middle East

Highest revenue in the firm's history (€1.01 billion)

Twenty years in the Middle East underline Roland Berger's long-term commitment to the region

Continued investment in AI and future capabilities

DUBAI, UAE, June 18, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Roland Berger, the only leading global consultancy of European origin, generated revenues of €1.01 billion in 2025, making it the strongest financial year in the firm's history.

For the Middle East, this milestone comes at a time of significant change across the consulting industry and the wider regional economy. Over the past two decades, the region has undergone profound economic transformation, creating new opportunities while continuously reshaping client priorities and business models.

Since opening its first office in the Middle East in Bahrain in 2006, Roland Berger has established a strong presence in the region and supported public- and private-sector organizations on some of the region's most significant transformation initiatives. The firm's offices in Bahrain, UAE, Qatar, and Saudi Arabia are an important part of its global network.

Adapted strategy in 2025

In 2025, changing market dynamics have prompted firms across the consulting industry to adapt their strategies and sharpen their focus. Against this backdrop, Roland Berger has refined its regional strategy and continued to strengthen capabilities in areas that remain critical to clients' long-term transformation agendas, such as digital transformation, performance improvement and transactions.

Santiago Castillo, Managing Director Middle East at Roland Berger, said:

"The market environment has changed significantly over the past few years, requiring all consulting firms to adapt. Our response has been to strengthen the resilience of our business and ensure we remain closely aligned with the evolving needs of our clients. As we mark 20 years in the Middle East, our commitment to the region remains unchanged. We continue to see substantial long-term opportunities across the region and are confident that our combination of local presence, global expertise and deep transformation experience positions us well for the years ahead."

From strategic advisor to execution partner in the Middle East

As a long-standing partner in the region's diversification efforts, Roland Berger worked with public and private sector clients across the GCC and wider Middle East in 2025 to help establish and scale industrial ecosystems, joint ventures and new companies.

In urban development, the firm supported government entities and master developers in designing governance models that enable urban development to be investable and operationally effective. This included advising on some of the region's most ambitious developments and large-scale urban districts.

In Aerospace & Defense, Roland Berger deepened is engagements across the local ecosystem, advising clients on portfolio diversification, intellectual property strategies, and the development of indigenous defense capacity. These efforts support the region's ambition to build sovereign industrial capabilities.

Globally, the firm's investment in the new AI venture CNTR highlights its role in shaping collaborative AI systems that merge technology with industry know-how.

About Roland Berger

Roland Berger is the only leading global strategy consultancy of European origin. The firm combines deep industry expertise with broad experience across core management functions and transformation programs. Founded in 1967 and headquartered in Munich, Roland Berger supports companies worldwide in shaping and executing complex transformations – from strategic repositioning and performance improvement to the development and application of data-driven, AI-enabled solutions. The firm is committed to embedding sustainability across all its projects. In 2025, Roland Berger generated revenues of over EUR 1 billion.

Press contact:

Donna Rice Marketing Director | Middle East

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www.rolandberger.com