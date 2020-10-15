Roojoom Designated by Gartner as a 2020 Cool Vendor in AI for Customer Analytics

TEL AVIV, Israel, Oct. 15, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Roojoom (https://www.roojoom.com) has been designated a Cool Vendor by Gartner in a recent report "Cool Vendors: AI for Customer Analytics". According to Gartner, "'Born AI' startups are appearing in the hotly contested area of AI for customer analytics, putting competitive pressure, in terms of price and agility, on heritage CX companies."

"We feel this is a major acknowledgement of our unique approach with AI-based personal Journey Orchestration on top of having early adopters including AT&T and Comcast and high-scale deployments showing impressive results," says Aviv Goren, Roojoom's Chief Revenue Officer. "We saw the challenges brands face trying to manage effective customer journeys, so we built our platform for personal journey orchestration from the ground-up. For us, it is great to be acknowledged by Gartner."

Solutions offered on the Roojoom platform can be deployed quickly and include ready-to-use Journey Orchestration AI. Lift in business KPIs can be demonstrated within weeks.

About Roojoom

Roojoom's Personal Journey Orchestration platform uses AI to reinvent how brands engage with each individual customer. The platform optimizes customer service and customer engagement KPIs including issue resolution rates and average handling times, as well as customer loyalty, value and satisfaction.

Personal AI engines, invoked for each customer, drive individual journeys continuously across channels until the journey target is reached, guiding both digital and agent-assisted channels, with a unique auto-generated UX.

Focus on WHAT you want to achieve, let Roojoom's AI carry out the HOW.

Gartner Disclaimer

Gartner does not endorse any vendor, product or service depicted in its research publications, and does not advise technology users to select only those vendors with the highest ratings or other designation. Gartner research publications consist of the opinions of Gartner's research organization and should not be construed as statements of fact. Gartner disclaims all warranties, expressed or implied, with respect to this research, including any warranties of merchantability or fitness for a particular purpose.

