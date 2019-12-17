Routier Collaborates With a Local South African Partner to Innovate the Guest Journey Together

The partnership will deliver exceptional software solutions to the hospitality industry in South Africa and neighbouring countries, that range from increasing direct bookings to enhancing operational efficiencies to an Omni-Channel AI-based solution that will enable guests wherever they are to reach out to the hotel staff seamlessly, effortlessly and using their preferred communication channel.

"South Africa is a tourism safe haven and we want to make sure its hospitality online reputation will continue to be exceptional," said Routier CRO, Or Kaner. "Through this collaboration with Hostech, we're pleased to positively impact that situation and offer Routiers ' solutions to help the hospitality industry throughout the region. Cape Town, one of the South African capitals and locally named Mother City, was recently voted the top tourist city in the world, so is the natural spot to base our African offices providing services to the entire Southern Africa region."

This first-of-its-kind collaboration in Africa will serve as a hub for hospitality innovation, knowledge, skills and tools for the industry. Hostech and Routier will provide solutions for all tiers of the industry, including corporate level, property level and guest level.

"We're exceptionally pleased to partner with Routier as we collectively work to close the communication gap between guests' needs and staff's ability to provide service in 2020. Both Hostech and Routier share the same core values marking the guest experience of the hotel as the critical key to success in tourism. Routier is uniquely closing the gap by bringing a proven set of tools and disciplines to deal with the challenges other technologies left unattended. Together we are set to assist the Southern African tourism market to grow and exceed guests' expectations," said Hostech CEO, Dvir Geva.

"We are eager to collaborate with Hostech throughout Southern Africa to help the region to close the hospitality industry's communication gaps and to increase the guests' satisfaction," added Gal Bareket, Routier's CEO.

About Routier Solutions

Routier is the developer of the hospitality industry's first AI-SaaS-based solution designed to deliver operational excellence and drive growth in guest engagement & satisfaction, Routier provides hotel brands and management companies with a real-time health score for their properties' portfolio via its proprietary omnichannel platform. Since its inception in 2014, Routier has established itself as the developer of disruptive communication technologies for the hospitality real estate industry, including hotels and resorts, airlines, cruise ships, and CRE. The company's growing portfolio of technology solutions transforms the way hospitality providers connect, communicate and share information with their customers and staff to substantially improve the customer experience, customer engagement, and staff performance. For more information, please visit www.routier.io .

