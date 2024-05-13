SAGE Cyber Emerges from Stealth Mode - Announces the launch of the SAGE Platform to help CISOs with cyber defense planning and optimization

NEW YORK, May 13, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- SAGE Cyber, the world's leading innovator of cybersecurity defense planning and optimization technology, is proud to announce it has emerged from stealth, and will break off from parent company HolistiCyber Inc. to become an independent company.

With a focused mission to revolutionize how organizations prepare and manage a dynamic cybersecurity strategy, SAGE Cyber brings to market a Cybersecurity Defense Planning and Optimization (CDPO) solution designed by CISOs for CISOs.

SAGE Cyber is already a recognized leader in this field, having coined the term "CDPO" which was subsequently adopted by Gartner as a newly-defined technology category.

SAGE Cyber is being spun-off from HolistiCyber Inc., a leading cybersecurity consultancy serving major corporations across North America and Europe. This independence will allow SAGE Cyber to focus exclusively on advancing the SAGE Platform and better serve its rapidly expanding customer base, which already includes several Fortune 100 companies.

"The SAGE Platform was created as a response to what we saw as a critical gap in the cybersecurity marketplace. At SAGE Cyber we understand the dire need for a data-driven, business-oriented approach to cybersecurity defense," says Ran Shahor, CEO and Co-founder of SAGE Cyber.

"Our mission is to empower CISOs in safeguarding their companies' business and revenue by providing unparalleled tools for accurately computing, analyzing, and interpreting data, and enabling focused cyber defense strategy decisions," says Moshe Ishai, CEO and co-founder of HolistiCyber and SAGE Cyber's CTO and co-founder. "This transformative approach will revolutionize how CISOs evaluate and execute their cyber defense programs."

"Working with several major CISOs as design partners and powered by state-of-the-art AI technology, SAGE's platform combines the best of human expertise with the efficiency of machine intelligence. It's not just about AI; it's about leveraging AI to build on human expertise, and achieve meaningful results," says Itai Tomer, VP of Product Management.

SAGE Cyber's flagship product is the SAGE Platform, a pioneering solution for Cybersecurity Defense Planning and Optimization (CDPO). Unlike traditional pen-and-paper or spreadsheet approaches to cybersecurity planning, the SAGE Platform enables CISOs to build, manage, update and optimize their cybersecurity defense strategy plans in a dynamic manner that constantly reflects current plan progress and risk conditions.

The uniqueness of SAGE lies in its ability to offer:

Data-Driven Decision Making: SAGE empowers CISOs to make informed decisions backed by data and business insights, allowing them to move from 'I feel it in my gut' to 'I see it on my dashboard'.

SAGE empowers CISOs to make informed decisions backed by data and business insights, allowing them to move from 'I feel it in my gut' to 'I see it on my dashboard'. Budget Optimization: With SAGE, CISOs can optimize their cybersecurity investments, ensuring maximum business protection for every dollar spent.

CISOs Operational Efficiency : By centralizing defense plan management, SAGE becomes the single place to build, update and manage cyber defense plans, lowering costs, creating efficiencies and reducing risk.

Dynamic Planning: Gone are the days of static defense plans. SAGE offers dynamic defense planning that adapts to changes in the budget, threats, and business landscape.

Business-Centric Communication: SAGE bridges the gap between cybersecurity and business stakeholders, translating technical risks into business language for better collaboration, decision-making and budget management.

To learn more about SAGE Cyber and the SAGE Platform, and to experience a self-guided product walkthrough, visit www.sagecyber.com.

About SAGE Cyber

SAGE Cyber is the CISO's Co-Pilot, offering an AI-enhanced cyber defense planning and optimization (CDPO) platform that revolutionizes how CISOs create and maintain a cyber defense strategy. Trusted by Fortune 100 companies, the SAGE Platform empowers CISOs to create an optimal cyber defense plan, and gain Board of Directors decision support. Built by CISOs for CISOs, the SAGE Platform offers a single, intuitive interface that provides clarity, optimization, and data-driven insights to confront today's cyber threats. Join the ranks of those who have deleted the spreadsheet and embraced a new era of cybersecurity defense planning. SAGE Cyber maintains a global presence with offices in New York, Boston, London, and Tel Aviv.

For More Information:

Joan Weiner Levin

SAGE Cyber

[email protected]

SOURCE SAGE Cyber