Saguna Networks Announces New CEO

YOKNEAM, Israel, April 20, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Saguna, the developer of advanced multi-access edge cloud (MEC) computing solution that transforms communication networks into powerful edge cloud computing platforms, announced today that Ido Gur has been appointed as the company's CEO.

Ido, a skilled entrepreneur and angel investor with numerous successful exits over the years, has more than 20 years of extensive senior management experience in a range of industries, including telecommunications, mobile communications, marketing platforms, augmented reality and more. He has previously served as CEO of GASNGO, CEO and President of VocalTec, and EVP Global Sales & Marketing of ECI Telecom.

Ido's appointment is well-timed, as Saguna is currently expanding its business to meet the significant increase in the global demand for edge computing.

"I am delighted to join the Saguna team," said Ido. "Its highly dedicated employees and its committed share-holders made outstanding progress over the years building state-of-the art products. Saguna is uniquely positioned to address the opportunities in the growing edge cloud market."

"Ido's experience and capabilities are best suited to take Saguna to the next level," said Lior Fite, Saguna founder and the outgoing CEO. "Ido's track record, depth of international experience, and commitment to our business success makes him the ideal leader." Lior will be working closely with Ido as VP of Marketing and Business Development to advance the company's business.

About Saguna

Saguna, the Multi-Access Edge Cloud Computing pioneer, helps communication companies monetize, optimize & accelerate their networks. Saguna's award winning Edge Cloud solutions accelerate the development, deployment, management and automation of edge-cloud platforms and edge applications. Fully compliant with the ETSI MEC standard and 3GPP 5G specifications, our MEC solutions provide ultra-reliable, low-latency communication (URLLC), setting the stage for 5G roll-out.

