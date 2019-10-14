SAM Seamless Network and Heights Telecom Offers First Container Gateway With Enterprise-grade Security for Home Routers

TEL AVIV, Israel, Oct. 14, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- SAM Seamless Network , the intuitive security system for smart networks, announces a new container-enabled security layer to its platform in conjunction with Heights Telecom, providers of the first routers to implement and commercially launch container-based services. This unique capability gives ISPs and service providers with total control and management of security, parental control and network management applications via their existing infrastructure.

SAM Seamless Network and Heights Telecom will be presenting and showcasing their technologies at BroadBand World Forum in Amsterdam (Oct 15-17) at booth B46 in the RAI Exhibition Center and at the Holiday Inn Hotel, De Boelelan 2 Amsterdam, respectively.

SAM and Heights Telecom have garnered participation from key industry players to deliver their container-enabled platform to ISPs. As a CPE vendor that utilizes Broadcom's chipsets, Heights Telecom has already integrated with SAM's platform in more than 350 thousand gateways.

Key benefits to ISPs

Easily add new application services

Eliminates the need for a full router qualification test cycle

Creates new revenue streams and reduce customer churn rate

Provides a route for gateway and chipset manufacturers to seamlessly add a security layer to their existing architecture.

Ability to purchase a pre-integrated router reduces risk and upfront investment, rather than ISPs integrating a new service independently

"The ability for ISPs to secure their consumers' home's, SMB networks and connected devices will only be exacerbated with the introduction of 5G. Our integration with Heights Telecom creates a timely solution for the industry, providing telcos with flexibility and faster deployment of value-added services." said Sivan Rauscher, CEO and Co-founder of SAM Seamless Networks.

"We chose SAM as a partner in distributing containerized-enabled security due to their innovative, seamless software solution that is designed to not interfere with existing firmware, enabling protection of the router, its services, its connected devices and any future vulnerabilities found. This makes it the most trusted security solution for home gateways and we believe this will become an optimal choice for ISPs globally," said Yariv Bargil, CTIO of Heights Telecom

Positioned within the container infrastructure, SAM's platform seamlessly adds a security layer to any router's existing architecture and is designed not to interfere with the router's firmware. The security agent is embedded as part of the firmware with security hooks, enabling it to protect the router, its services and any future vulnerability found. The containerized layer includes a host of special features such as the ability to limit the CPU and RAM consumption of an app.

About SAM:

SAM provides a software-based security solution that integrates seamlessly with any platform and protects local area networks by securing the gateway and all of its connected devices. Installed remotely on existing gateways, SAM doesn't require any additional hardware or a technician to provide comprehensive network security. The solution is offered as a service, allowing users to have the enterprise-grade protection including virtually patching vulnerabilities such as KRACK and other high-level, targeted attacks. SAM works with leading chipset manufacturers, including Intel, to provide network security from the source. To learn more about SAM, visit www.SecuringSam.com

About Heights-Telecom T ltd:

Heights Telecom is a CPE and home networking products manufacturer, creating software for operators using a containerized SW platform allowing to easily add services with best performance, user experience and connectivity. Possible services to be added to the containerized SW platform are: Cyber Security, Mesh Technology, Smart Home, Advance QOS, Smart WIFI and first in class MIR software (AI and Machine learning tool to improve overall router performance). The company HQ are based in Israel with branches in the Netherlands and China.

Media Contact:

Gina Shaffer

US: +1(707) 533-1504

IL: +(972) 54-649-3485

gina@siliconvpr.com

SOURCE SAM Seamless Network