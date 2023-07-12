SAM Seamless Network Recognized for Outstanding Cybersecurity Achievements with Multiple Industry Honors

Continuing its momentum from the previous three years, SAM has been honored by ChannelVision Magazine, Cyber Defense Magazine and the Business Intelligence Group

TEL-AVIV, Israel, July 12, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- SAM Seamless Network (SAM), the global leader of cloud-native security and intelligence services for unmanaged networks and IoTs, today announced the company has secured four cybersecurity-related awards to date in 2023. These prestigious awards honor innovators and emerging technologies in the security sector who offer products and services with unique value propositions.

As profiled in the June edition of ChannelVision Magazine, SAM was recently honored as one of the publication's 2023 Visionary Spotlight Award recipients, in the Cybersecurity category and for the company's "Secure Home" service offering. The technology makes it possible for ISPs to boost their connectivity offering with full network and IoT security and a series of network management tools. SAM's artificial intelligence and machine learning techniques makes it possible for network operators to monitor and see everything that connects to their customers' home networks, regardless of the platform or device, apply the necessary security measures, and respond to incidents when they occur.

As was the case last year, SAM has also won two Global Infosec Awards for 2023 from Cyber Defense Magazine (CDM) – a "Hot Company" award in the category of SMB Cybersecurity and an "Editor's Choice" award in the category of Internet of Things (IoT) Security. Since 2020 SAM has won five Global Infosec awards. In addition, SAM has been honored with a 2023 Fortress Cyber Security Award, sponsored by the Business Intelligence Group, in the Network Security category. The Fortress Cyber Security Awards, which SAM also won in 2022, identify and reward the world's leading products keeping data and digital assets safe among growing threats within the digital landscape for households and SMBs.

Monitoring millions of networks and gaining access to network traffic from tens of millions of devices each day, allow SAM to grow its device database and optimize its device identification algorithm based on the most granular level of network data. All of this information then creates an environment where service providers are better able to identify and anticipate possible network connectivity issues and increase customer satisfaction. Verizon provides a great example, as the carrier recently deployed an agent-based solution by SAM for select customers to simplify and enhance their engagement with these customers and to give these customers a greater sense of control, by removing any doubt as to what is connected to their routers. As a result, these customers are no longer blindsided by unrecognizable devices and activities on their networks.

"We are pleased and excited by the recognition we have received over the last few years from organizations who closely follow and are actively involved in the cybersecurity sector," said Sivan Rauscher, CEO of SAM Seamless Network. "We are at the forefront in the delivery of seamless edge-to-cloud networking solutions, automating IoT security and deep network observability. With this expertise, we will continue our fight against the compromises impacting the digital well-being of individuals and businesses alike, while improving the end user experience and enabling business growth for telecom providers."

About SAM

The leading provider of cloud-native security and intelligence services for unmanaged networks and connected devices, covering upwards of 500 million devices globally. With its intuitive AI technology, SAM addresses the challenges of our hyperconnected world, in which an explosion of IoT devices exposes potential attack surfaces for companies and consumers alike. SAM's device-agnostic software provides deep network visibility to protect against sophisticated cyber-attacks in real-time and prevent the spread of zero-day attacks. By using its unique cloud-based device and threat intelligence, SAM studies and identifies the behavior of every device to create customized protection for all home and SMB users, forming a bulletproof network.

www.securingsam.com

