Samsara Luggage Announces Participation in OTC's First Online Travel Conference

NEW YORK, April 22, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Samsara Luggage, a leading smart luggage brand whose technology is geared toward travel safety, today announced its participation in the first OTC Online Travel Conference. This online event involves interactive discussions to help the travel industry navigate the way forward. Samsara Luggage recently launched its Essentials by Samsara safety kits to offer an enhanced layer of safety for essential workers currently commuting and as a necessary solution for travelers once it is safe to travel again.

Samsara Luggage recently launched its Essentials by Samsara safety kits to compliment the tech security offered by its smart carry-on suitcase.

OTC's Online Travel Conference showcases the latest technologies and solutions specifically in the areas of travel safety post COVID-19. The industry's top solution providers will come together to host live chats at the online conference. Dovi Frances of Group 11, Trip.com's James Spalding and Duffel's Steve Domin are sharing their ideas with leading participating companies, such as Booking.com and more.

"Our attendance at OTC's Online Travel Conference emphasizes Samsara's commitment to helping the industry promote updated safety measures in this new landscape," says Atara Dzikowski, Co-Founder & CEO of Samsara Luggage. "Samsara will continue to bring value to its customers by providing products that show we can reshape our approach to adapt to the changing times."

Samsara's carry-on offers smart features that keep travelers in the know of their suitcases' whereabouts and seals the contents of the suitcase with a hard-shell casing that is both waterproof and fire resistant. The smart unit connects to a mobile app to log the suitcase's movements, including when it's been opened out of sight. The suitcase's ergonomic design doubles as an on-the-go workstation for those who have to work at the gate. With this design feature travelers can avoid shared workspaces and keep their desk sanitized. The smart unit also provides a personal charging port free of malware or ransomware found in some public charging stations. The aluminum waterproof surface can easily be cleaned, even on the go.

Samsara's safety features are unparalleled with any smart suitcase on the market today. The updated Samsara phone app sends real-time notifications to customers when the suitcase is moving out of range or opened. Partnered with the two-separate built in combination locks, this suitcase was made to give travelers the peace of mind they want to enjoy their travels, whether for work or pleasure.

About Samsara Luggage:

Samsara Luggage, Inc. (OTC: SAML) is a global smart luggage and lifestyle brand with a deep belief in creating a world where travel isn't a hassle, but rather an effortless experience. By combining smart features, including IoT technology, with innovative design and quality materials, Samsara is dedicated to transforming the luggage industry with its products.

Samsara Luggage recently unveiled its next generation product line at the 2020 Consumer Electronics Show (CES). The Next Generation Samsara is the first to market a Wi-Fi Hotspot technology for travelers to access a secured network globally. The smart unit also features a portable and removable wireless charging dock to easily charge cell phones. Equipped with a powerful USB-C connector, the smart unit is also able to charge laptops. Using GPS and Bluetooth (5.1) technology, the IoT tracking solution gives users the most accurate location data for their smart-case.

The Samsara Next Generation will be available in 23" the maximum size for US carry-on luggage and 21" for international travel. The new product line is available in both durable polycarbonate and the same lightweight and fireproof aviation-grade aluminum that was used for its first generation.

Samsara's Next Generation shares the same ergonomic design as the current model, with a flattop surface that doubles as a mobile desk.

Samsara's first generation smart carry-on suitcase was named by Forbes as Best Smart Luggage of 2019, calling it the "it" bag when it comes to smart luggage.

Samsara continues to become one of the fastest growing smart luggage brands in the industry, always looking for ways to stay ahead of the tech curve. The smart luggage company continues to invest in the development of new and innovative product lines with improved safety features.

For more information visit www.samsaraluggage.com.

