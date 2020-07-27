Samsara Presents New Innovative Nano-Bag with Bacteriostatic Protection

NEW YORK, July 27, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Samsara Luggage (OTC: SAML) is thrilled to announce the upcoming launch of its Nano-Bag, an overnight travel bag treated with a layer of bacteriostatic nano protection that prevents colonies of bacteria from developing on the fabric. The new addition to Samsara's product line provides a barrier that repels contaminants to keep that bag and its contents hygienic and clean. With the Nano-Bag's smart material, travelers stay protected while exposed to high-traffic areas.

Samsara Nano-Bag

"Samsara is pleased to add smart materials to its products," says Atara Dzikowski, Co-founder and CEO of Samsara Luggage. "While our smart tech continues to provide value, we've added the Nano-Bag to our product line to address the new kind of protection that is relevant for the current times."

The combination of sharp design and the contemporary styling of the new Nano-Bag compliments Samsara's carry-on suitcase and Essentials kits. The smart material of the bag provides a solution for travelers wanting a bag that stays disinfected on board flights or as they alternate from car to hotel during road trips. It is currently available in two classic colorways, sleek black and heather gray.

Recent findings by the American Society of Microbiology reveals that the bedroom area – including "the entire surface of bedrails, bedside tables, bed sheet pillows, floors and air exhaust outlets" – have a 4.6% -97.7% COVID-19 positive rate in a single room with an asymptomatic patient. The nanotechnology found in Samsara's new bag offers a protective and invisible hydrophobic coating that helps travelers stay protected from environmental influences as they move to and from high-traffic areas, especially places with these "top five contaminated" items. The Nano-Bag's smart material protects the bag and its contents from liquid, droplets and dirt.

Samsara Luggage recently launched the Essentials by Samsara safety kits to address the demand for protective products during the height of the COVID-19 pandemic. The Essentials kit offers an enhanced layer of safety for travelers and commuters alike. Each kit contains ready-to-use essential products including a reusable mask with filter, single-use gloves, hand sanitizer and alcohol wipes.

Samsara's carry-on offers smart features that keep travelers in the know of their suitcases' whereabouts and seals the contents of the suitcase with a hard-shell casing that is both waterproof and fire resistant. The smart unit connects to a mobile app to log the suitcase's movements, including when it's been opened out of site. The suitcase's ergonomic design doubles as an on-the-go workstation for those who have to work at the gate. With this design feature travelers can avoid shared workspaces and keep their desk sanitized. The smart unit also provides a personal charging port free of malware or ransomware found in some public charging stations. The aluminum waterproof surface can easily be cleaned, even on the go.

Samsara's safety features are unparalleled with any smart suitcase on the market today. The updated Samsara phone app sends real-time notifications to customers when the suitcase is moving out of range or opened. Partnered with the two-separate built in combination locks, this suitcase was made to give travelers the peace of mind they want to enjoy their travels, whether for work or pleasure.

About Samsara Luggage:

Samsara Luggage, Inc. (OTC: SAML) is a global smart luggage and lifestyle brand with a deep belief in creating a world where travel isn't a hassle, but rather an effortless experience. By combining smart features, including IoT technology, with innovative design and quality materials, Samsara is dedicated to transforming the luggage industry with its products.

Samsara Luggage recently unveiled its next generation product line at the 2020 Consumer Electronics Show (CES). The Next Generation Samsara is the first to market a Wi-Fi Hotspot technology for travelers to access a secured network globally. The smart unit also features a portable and removable wireless charging dock to easily charge cell phones. Equipped with a powerful USB-C connector, the smart unit is also able to charge laptops. Using GPS and Bluetooth (5.1) technology, the IoT tracking solution gives users the most accurate location data for their smart-case.

Samsara's first generation smart carry-on suitcase was named by Forbes as Best Smart Luggage of 2019, calling it the "it" bag when it comes to smart luggage.

Samsara continues to be one of the fastest growing smart luggage brands in the industry, always looking for ways to stay ahead of the tech curve. The smart luggage company continues invest in the development of new and innovative product lines with improved safety features.

For more information visit www.samsaraluggage.com.

