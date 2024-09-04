Sapiens Partners with Addresscloud to Enhance Insurers' Geographic Risk Insights

The partnership empowers insurers with enhanced risk evaluation and underwriting decisions

UXBRIDGE, England, Sept. 4, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Sapiens International Corporation, (NASDAQ: SPNS) (TASE: SPNS), a leading global provider of software solutions for the insurance industry, announced today a partnership with Addresscloud, a cloud-based location intelligence provider, to empower insurers with enhanced capabilities to understand geographic risk and make more informed underwriting decisions with access to global geospatial datasets.

The partnership offers several key benefits, including accurate geocoding, which ensures precise location data for every insured property and minimises errors in risk assessment and claims processing. Insurers will also gain access to comprehensive property data, providing detailed information about insured properties, including their proximity to hazards and other relevant factors, thereby empowering thorough risk evaluation.

The collaboration also enhances accumulation management by analysing geographic concentrations of risk, mitigating potential losses, and optimising risk distribution strategies across portfolios. By integrating Addresscloud's precise geolocation services and advanced mapping capabilities with Sapiens' core P&C products, the partnership offers insurers a stronger, more comprehensive solution. This powerful combination enables deeper insights, more informed decision making, streamlined workflows, and improved data accuracy, ultimately delivering a superior user experience. The use of peril scores allows for the assessment of the likelihood and severity of various perils, such as flood, wind, fire, and subsidence, leading to better-informed underwriting decisions and pricing strategies. Subsidence refers to the gradual sinking or settling of the ground's surface with minimal horizontal motion.

"We're excited to announce our partnership with Sapiens, as it marks a significant step forward in transforming how insurers access and utilise location intelligence," said Mark Varley, CEO of Addresscloud. "Sapiens' commitment to providing world-class technology solutions aligns perfectly with our mission. By integrating our services, insurers can now seamlessly incorporate precise address matching, geocoding services, and comprehensive property and peril information into their workflows, enhancing their competitive edge in the market."

"Our collaboration with Addresscloud underscores our dedication to delivering innovative solutions that drive the insurance industry forward," said Alex Zukerman, Sapiens Chief Strategy Officer. "Sapiens provides a robust suite of advanced analytics and data integration capabilities, enabling insurers to gain unparalleled insights into geographic risks. By leveraging our comprehensive software solutions, insurers can achieve greater accuracy in risk assessment and pricing, ultimately leading to more effective risk management and improved profitability."

About Addresscloud

Founded in 2015, Addresscloud is a geospatial platform that helps insurers enhance underwriting with precise address-level data and risk assessments. Using advanced cloud technology, it delivers fast, scalable, and accurate location intelligence through APIs, allowing insurers to make better decisions. Addresscloud's services support key functions like address capture, risk analysis, and accumulation management, integrating smoothly into insurance workflows. The platform powers underwriting journeys globally, streamlining operations, and improving pricing accuracy while ensuring high uptime and performance reliability. For more information, visit Addresscloud

About Sapiens

Sapiens International Corporation (NASDAQ and TASE: SPNS) is a global leader in intelligent insurance software solutions. With Sapiens' robust platform, customer-driven partnerships, and rich ecosystem, insurers are empowered to future-proof their organizations with operational excellence in a rapidly changing marketplace. We help insurers harness the power of AI and advanced automation to support core solutions for property and casualty, workers' compensation, and life insurance, including reinsurance, financial & compliance, data & analytics, digital, and decision management. Sapiens boasts a longtime global presence, serving over 600 customers in more than 30 countries with its innovative SaaS offerings. Recognized by industry experts and selected for the Microsoft Top 100 Partner program, Sapiens is committed to partnering with our customers for their entire transformation journey and is continuously innovating to ensure their success. Visit our website at www.sapiens.com

