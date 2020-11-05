Sapiens Reports Third Quarter 2020 Financial Results
05 Nov, 2020, 13:54 IST
HOLON, Israel, Nov. 5, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Sapiens International Corporation, (NASDAQ: SPNS) (TASE: SPNS), a leading global provider of software solutions for the insurance industry, and a member of the Formula Group (NASDAQ: FORTY) (TASE: FORT), today announced its financial results for the third quarter ended September 30, 2020.
Summary Results for Third Quarter 2020 (USD in millions, except per share data)
GAAP
Non-GAAP
September 30, 2020
September 30, 2019
% Change
September 30, 2020
September 30, 2019
% Change
Revenue
$97.6
$82.6
18.2%
$98.0
$82.6
18.5%
Gross Profit
$40.1
$33.3
20.3%
$44.2
$36.7
20.4%
Gross Margin
41.0%
40.3%
70 bps
45.1%
44.4%
70 bps
Operating Income
$12.1
$10.1
19.6%
$17.9
$13.5
32.0%
Operating Margin
12.4%
12.2%
20 bps
18.2%
16.4%
180 bps
Net Income (*)
$9.3
$7.4
25.9%
$13.7
$10.4
32.0%
Diluted EPS
$0.18
$0.15
20.0%
$0.27
$0.21
28.6%
(*) Attributable to Sapiens' shareholders.
"Sapiens delivered strong execution across key geographies and product lines to grow third quarter non-GAAP revenue by 18.5%, fueled by outstanding strategic performance in Europe and North America and leveraging existing customer relationships to upsell products and services. Non-GAAP Operating margin increased to a record of 18.2%, an increase of 180 basis points year-over-year," said Roni Al-Dor, Sapiens president and CEO.
- Lately our products received excellent recognition from the analysts and research community across both Life and P&C, and in North America and Europe:
- In Europe, we have been recognized as Leaders in the 2 Gartner Magic Quadrant for policy administration and insurance platform for both our Life and P&C solutions
In North America, we have received the Excellent award by Celent in the Life New Business and Underwriting report
"Our outlook for 2020 has improved despite COVID-19. We continue to sign new business and increase our revenue from existing customers. In addition, the Delphi acquisition enhances our position as a leading solutions provider in the MPL market in North America. As such, we are raising our 2020 revenue guidance range," concluded Roni Al-Dor. "Our revised 2020 non-GAAP revenue range is now $381 million to $383 million, as compared to our prior range of $376 million to $381 million., we are also increasing the range of our non-GAAP operating margin for 2020 to 17.6% to 17.7% from prior range of 16.5% to 16.9%."
Quarterly Results Conference Call
Management will host a conference call and webcast on November 5, 20202 at 9:30 a.m. Eastern Time (4:30 p.m. in Israel) to review and discuss Sapiens' results.
Please call the following numbers (at least 10 minutes before the scheduled time) to participate:
North America (toll-free): + 1-888-668-9141 ; International: +972-3-918-0609; UK: 0-800-917-9141.
The live webcast of the call can be viewed on Sapiens' website at https://www.sapiens.com/investor-relations/ir-events-presentations/.
If you are unable to join live, a replay of the call will be accessible until November 14, 2020, as follows: North America: 1-877-456-0009; International: 972-3-9255901. A recorded version of the webcast will also be available via the Sapiens website for three months at the same location.
A recorded version of the webcast will also be available via the Sapiens website, for three months at the same location.
Non-GAAP Financial Measures
This press release contains the following non-GAAP financial measures: non-GAAP revenue, non-GAAP gross profit, non-GAAP operating income, non-GAAP net income attributed to Sapiens shareholders, non-GAAP basic and diluted earnings per share, Adjusted EBITDA and Adjusted Free Cash-Flow.
Sapiens believes that these non-GAAP measures of financial results provide useful information to management and investors regarding certain financial and business trends relating to Sapiens' financial condition and results of operations. The Company's management uses these non-GAAP measures to compare the Company's performance to that of prior periods for trend analyses, for purposes of determining executive and senior management incentive compensation and for budgeting and planning purposes. These measures are used in financial reports prepared for management and in quarterly financial reports presented to the Company's board of directors. The Company believes that the use of these non-GAAP financial measures provides an additional tool for investors to use in evaluating ongoing operating results and trends, and in comparing the Company's financial measures with other software companies, many of which present similar non-GAAP financial measures to investors.
Non-GAAP financial measures consist of GAAP financial measures adjusted to exclude: Valuation adjustment on acquired deferred revenue, amortization of capitalized software development and other intangible assets, capitalization of software development, stock-based compensation, compensation related to acquisition and acquisition-related costs, restructuring and cost reduction costs, and tax adjustments related to non-GAAP adjustments.
Management of the Company does not consider these non-GAAP measures in isolation, or as an alternative to financial measures determined in accordance with GAAP. The principal limitation of these non-GAAP financial measures is that they exclude significant expenses and income that are required by GAAP to be recorded in the Company's financial statements. In addition, they are subject to inherent limitations, as they reflect the exercise of judgment by management about which expenses and income are excluded or included in determining these non-GAAP financial measures.
To compensate for these limitations, management presents non-GAAP financial measures in connection with GAAP results. Sapiens urges investors to review the reconciliation of its non-GAAP financial measures to the comparable GAAP financial measures, which it includes in press releases announcing quarterly financial results, including this press release, and not to rely on any single financial measure to evaluate the Company's business.
Reconciliation tables of the most comparable GAAP financial measures to the non-GAAP financial measures used in this press release are included with the financial tables of this release.
The Company defines Adjusted EBITDA as net profit, adjusted for valuation adjustment on acquired deferred revenue, stock-based compensation expense, depreciation and amortization, capitalized of software development costs, compensation expenses related to acquisition and acquisition-related costs, restructuring and cost reduction costs, financial expense (income), provision for income taxes and other income (expenses). These amounts are often excluded by other companies to help investors understand the operational performance of their business.
The Company uses Adjusted EBITDA as a measurement of its operating performance, because it assists in comparing the operating performance on a consistent basis by removing the impact of certain non-cash and non-operating items. Adjusted EBITDA reflects an additional way of viewing aspects of the operations that the Company believes, when viewed with the GAAP results and the accompanying reconciliations to corresponding GAAP financial measures, provide a more complete understanding of factors and trends affecting its business. The Company uses Adjusted Free Cash-Flow as a measurement of its operating performance, and reconciles cash-flow from operating activities to Adjusted Free Cash-Flow, while reducing the amounts for capitalization of software development costs and capital expenditures. The Company adds back payments related to investment in the new campus in India, cash payments made for former acquisitions in respect of future performance targets and retention criteria as determined upon acquisition date of the respective acquired company, which were included in the cash-flow from operating activities. We believe that Adjusted Free Cash-Flow is useful in evaluating our business, because Adjusted Free Cash-Flow reflects the cash surplus available to fund the expansion of our business.
About Sapiens
Sapiens International Corporation empowers insurers to succeed in an evolving industry. The company offers digital software platforms, solutions and services for the property and casualty, life, pension and annuity, reinsurance, financial and compliance, workers' compensation and financial markets. With more than 35 years of experience delivering to over 500 organizations globally, Sapiens has a proven ability to satisfy customers' core, data and digital requirements. For more information: www.sapiens.com
Forward Looking Statements
Some of the statements in this press release may constitute "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, Section 21E of the Securities and Exchange Act of 1934 and the United States Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Words such as "will," "expects," "believes" and similar expressions are used to identify these forward-looking statements (although not all forward-looking statements include such words). These forward-looking statements, which may include, without limitation, projections regarding our future performance and financial condition, are made on the basis of management's current views and assumptions with respect to future events. Any forward-looking statement is not a guarantee of future performance and actual results could differ materially from those contained in the forward-looking statement.
These statements speak only as of the date they were made, and we undertake no obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise. We operate in a changing environment. New risks emerge from time to time and it is not possible for us to predict all risks that may affect us. For more information regarding these risks and uncertainties, as well as certain additional risks that we face, please refer to the Risk Factors detailed in Item 3 of Part III of our Annual Report on Form 20-F for the year ended December 31, 2019, and subsequent reports and registration statements filed from time to time with the Securities and Exchange Commission.
SAPIENS INTERNATIONAL CORPORATION N.V. AND ITS SUBSIDIARIES
Three months ended
Nine months ended
September 30
September 30
2020
2019
2020
2019
(unaudited)
(unaudited)
(unaudited)
(unaudited)
Revenue
97,645
82,643
281,242
238,959
Cost of revenue
57,567
49,316
166,641
144,371
Gross profit
40,078
33,327
114,601
94,588
Operating expenses:
Research and development, net
10,375
9,445
30,229
27,145
Selling, marketing, general and administrative
17,606
13,767
49,594
39,797
Total operating expenses
27,981
23,212
79,823
66,942
Operating income
12,097
10,115
34,778
27,646
Financial and other expenses, net
1,042
261
2,593
1,749
Taxes on income
1,520
2,349
6,430
6,350
Net income
9,535
7,505
25,755
19,547
Attributable to non-controlling interest
196
87
299
134
Net income attributable to Sapiens' shareholders
9,339
7,418
25,456
19,413
Basic earnings per share
0.19
0.15
0.51
0.39
Diluted earnings per share
0.18
0.15
0.50
0.38
Weighted average number of shares outstanding used to
50,625
50,027
50,367
50,005
Weighted average number of shares outstanding used to
51,581
50,742
51,280
50,534
SAPIENS INTERNATIONAL CORPORATION N.V. AND ITS SUBSIDIARIES
Three months ended
Nine months ended
September 30
September 30
2020
2019
2020
2019
(unaudited)
(unaudited)
(unaudited)
(unaudited)
Revenue
97,968
82,643
281,565
238,959
Cost of revenue
53,762
45,931
155,668
134,349
Gross profit
44,206
36,712
125,897
104,610
Operating expenses:
Research and development, net
11,881
10,986
34,423
31,648
Selling, marketing, general and administrative
14,466
12,196
42,218
35,101
Total operating expenses
26,347
23,182
76,641
66,749
Operating income
17,859
13,530
49,256
37,861
Financial and other expenses, net
1,042
261
2,593
1,749
Taxes on income
2,875
2,770
8,866
7,635
Net income
13,942
10,499
37,797
28,477
Attributable to non-controlling interest
196
87
299
134
Net income attributable to Sapiens' shareholders
13,746
10,412
37,498
28,343
Basic earnings per share
0.27
0.21
0.74
0.57
Diluted earnings per share
0.27
0.21
0.73
0.56
Weighted average number of shares outstanding used to
50,625
50,027
50,367
50,005
Weighted average number of shares outstanding used to
51,581
50,742
51,280
50,534
SAPIENS INTERNATIONAL CORPORATION N.V. AND SUBSIDIARIES
Three months ended
Nine months ended
September 30,
September 30,
2020
2019
2020
2019
(unaudited)
(unaudited)
(unaudited)
(unaudited)
GAAP revenue
97,645
82,643
281,242
238,959
Valuation adjustment on acquired deferred revenue
323
-
323
-
Non-GAAP revenue
97,968
82,643
281,565
238,959
GAAP gross profit
40,078
33,327
114,601
94,588
Revenue adjustment
323
-
323
-
Amortization of capitalized software
1,600
1,438
4,627
4,169
Amortization of other intangible assets
2,205
1,947
6,346
5,853
Non-GAAP gross profit
44,206
36,712
125,897
104,610
GAAP operating income
12,097
10,115
34,778
27,646
Gross profit adjustments
4,128
3,385
11,296
10,022
Capitalization of software development
(1,506)
(1,541)
(4,194)
(4,503)
Amortization of other intangible assets
825
539
2,112
1,614
Stock-based compensation
1,361
382
2,747
1,123
Acquisition-related costs *)
954
650
2,517
1,959
Non-GAAP operating income
17,859
13,530
49,256
37,861
GAAP net income attributable to Sapiens'
9,339
7,418
25,456
19,413
Operating income adjustments
5,762
3,415
14,478
10,215
Taxes on income
(1,355)
(421)
(2,436)
(1,285)
Non-GAAP net income attributable to
13,746
10,412
37,498
28,343
(*) Acquisition-related costs pertain to charges on behalf of M&A agreements related to future performance targets and retention criteria, as well as third-party services, such as, tax, accounting and legal rendered until the acquisition date.
Summary of NON-GAAP Financial Information
Q3 2020
Q2 2020
Q1 2020
Q4 2019
Q3 2019
Revenues
97,968
93,063
90,534
86,715
82,643
Gross profit
44,206
41,900
39,791
38,402
36,712
Operating income
17,859
16,783
14,614
14,345
13,530
Net income to Sapiens' shareholders
13,746
13,340
10,412
10,553
10,412
Adjusted EBITDA
19,010
17,854
15,724
15,271
14,523
Basic earnings per share
0.27
0.27
0.21
0.21
0.21
Diluted earnings per share
0.27
0.26
0.20
0.21
0.21
Non-GAAP Revenues by Geographic Breakdown
Q3 2020
Q2 2020
Q1 2020
Q4 2019
Q3 2019
North America
49,979
46,610
44,567
41,787
44,413
Europe
42,394
41,030
40,232
37,504
30,273
Rest of the world
5,595
5,423
5,735
7,424
7,957
Total
97,968
93,063
90,534
86,715
82,643
Adjusted Free Cash-Flow
Q3 2020
Q2 2020
Q1 2020
Q4 2019
Q3 2019
Cash-flow from operating activities
16,705
14,761
5,759
21,429
18,671
Increase in capitalized software development costs
(1,506)
(1,251)
(1,437)
(1,162)
(1,541)
Capital expenditures
(963)
(393)
(552)
(2,456)
(973)
Capital expenditures related to new campus in India
-
-
-
-
(6,325)
Free cash-flow
14,236
13,117
3,770
17,811
9,832
Capital expenditures related to new campus in India
-
-
-
-
6,325
Cash payments attributed to acquisition-related costs(*) (**)
242
1,562
737
200
100
Adjusted free cash-flow
14,478
14,679
4,507
18,011
16,257
(*) Included in cash-flow from operating activities
(**) Acquisition-related payments pertain to payments on behalf of M&A agreements related to future performance targets and retention criteria, as well as third-party services, such as, tax, accounting and legal rendered until the acquisition date.
Adjusted EBITDA Calculation
Three months ended
Nine months ended
September 30
September 30
2020
2019
2020
2019
GAAP operating profit
12,097
10,115
34,778
27,646
Non-GAAP adjustments:
Valuation adjustment on acquired deferred revenue
323
-
323
-
Amortization of capitalized software
1,600
1,438
4,627
4,169
Amortization of other intangible assets
3,030
2,486
8,458
7,467
Capitalization of software development
(1,506)
(1,541)
(4,194)
(4,503)
Stock-based compensation
1,361
382
2,747
1,123
Compensation related to acquisition and acquisition-related costs
954
650
2,517
1,959
Non-GAAP operating profit
17,859
13,530
49,256
37,861
Depreciation
1,151
993
3,332
2,544
Adjusted EBITDA
19,010
14,523
52,588
40,405
SAPIENS INTERNATIONAL CORPORATION N.V. AND ITS SUBSIDIARIES
September 30,
December 31,
2020
2019
(unaudited)
(unaudited)
ASSETS
CURRENT ASSETS
Cash and cash equivalents
131,667
66,295
Trade receivables, net and unbilled receivables
63,805
50,221
Investment in restricted deposit
-
22,890
Other receivables and prepaid expenses
10,399
7,817
Total current assets
205,871
147,223
LONG-TERM ASSETS
Property and equipment, net
16,744
16,601
Severance pay fund
5,377
5,106
Goodwill and intangible assets, net
266,696
228,691
Operating lease right-of-use assets
49,300
49,539
Other long-term assets
6,095
5,261
Total long-term assets
344,212
305,198
TOTAL ASSETS
550,083
452,421
LIABILITIES AND EQUITY
CURRENT LIABILITIES
Trade payables
5,306
5,107
Current maturities of Series B Debentures
19,796
9,898
Accrued expenses and other liabilities
67,465
60,574
Current maturities of operating lease liabilities
9,558
8,312
Deferred revenue
26,450
21,021
Total current liabilities
128,575
104,912
LONG-TERM LIABILITIES
|
Series B Debentures, net of current maturities
|
98,681
|
58,850
|
Deferred tax liabilities
|
6,395
|
5,082
|
Other long-term liabilities
|
10,847
|
8,321
|
Long-term operating lease liabilities
|
44,934
|
43,394
|
Accrued severance pay
|
7,274
|
6,364
|
Total long-term liabilities
|
168,131
|
122,011
|
REDEEMABLE NON-CONTROLLING INTEREST
|
477
|
-
|
EQUITY
|
252,900
|
225,498
|
TOTAL LIABILITIES AND EQUITY
|
550,083
|
452,421
|
SAPIENS INTERNATIONAL CORPORATION N.V. AND ITS SUBSIDIARIES
|
For the Nine months ended June 30,
|
2020
|
2019
|
(unaudited)
|
(unaudited)
|
Cash flows from operating activities:
|
Net income
|
25,755
|
19,547
|
Reconciliation of net income to net cash provided by operating
activities:
|
Depreciation and amortization
|
16,417
|
14,180
|
Accretion of discount on Series B Debentures
|
91
|
124
|
Capital gain from sale of property and equipment
|
4
|
(129)
|
Stock-based compensation related to options issued to employees
|
2,747
|
1,123
|
Net changes in operating assets and liabilities, net of amount acquired:
|
Trade receivables, net and unbilled receivables
|
(10,225)
|
3,642
|
Deferred tax assets, net
|
(391)
|
(2,664)
|
Other operating assets
|
3,653
|
1,425
|
Trade payables
|
(778)
|
(1,534)
|
Other operating liabilities
|
(294)
|
4,562
|
Deferred revenues
|
(194)
|
4,419
|
Accrued severance pay, net
|
440
|
33
|
Net cash provided by operating activities
|
37,225
|
44,728
|
Cash flows from investing activities:
|
Purchase of property and equipment
|
(1,908)
|
(9,018)
|
Investment in deposit
|
(379)
|
(1,119)
|
Proceeds from sale of property and equipment
|
12
|
821
|
Proceeds from restricted deposit used for completed acquisition
|
22,890
|
-
|
Payments for business acquisitions, net of cash acquired
|
(35,395)
|
(1,572)
|
Capitalized software development costs
|
(4,194)
|
(4,503)
|
Net cash used in investing activities
|
(18,974)
|
(15,391)
|
Cash flows from financing activities:
|
Proceeds from employee stock options exercised
|
4,919
|
435
|
Distribution of dividend
|
(7,044)
|
(10,362)
|
Repayment of Series B Debenture
|
(9,898)
|
(9,898)
|
Issuance of Series B Debentures
|
60,386
|
-
|
Receipt of short-term loan
|
20,000
|
-
|
Repayment of loan
|
(20,000)
|
(4)
|
Payment of contingent considerations
|
(538)
|
(120)
|
Dividend to non-controlling interest
|
-
|
(66)
|
Net cash provided by (used in) financing activities
|
47,825
|
(20,015)
|
Effect of exchange rate changes on cash and cash equivalents
|
(704)
|
(812)
|
Increase in cash and cash equivalents
|
65,372
|
8,510
|
Cash and cash equivalents at the beginning of period
|
66,295
|
64,628
|
Cash and cash equivalents at the end of period
|
131,667
|
73,138
Debentures Covenants
As of September 30, 2020, Sapiens was in compliance with all of its financial covenants under the indenture for the Series B Debentures, based on having achieved the following in its consolidated financial results:
Covenant 1
- Target shareholders' equity (excluding minority interest): above $120 million.
- Actual shareholders' equity equal to $251 million.
Covenant 2
- Target ratio of net financial indebtedness to net capitalization (in each case, as defined under the indenture for the Company's Series B Debentures) below 65%.
- Actual ratio of net financial indebtedness to net capitalization equal to (5.05)%.
Covenant 3
- Target ratio of net financial indebtedness to EBITDA (accumulated calculation for the four last quarters) is below 5.5.
- Actual ratio of net financial indebtedness to EBITDA (accumulated calculation for the four last quarters) is equal to (0.18).
In October 2020, the company completed a capital raise of $100M.
SOURCE Sapiens International Corporation