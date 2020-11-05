Sapiens Reports Third Quarter 2020 Financial Results

HOLON, Israel, Nov. 5, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Sapiens International Corporation , (NASDAQ: SPNS) (TASE: SPNS), a leading global provider of software solutions for the insurance industry, and a member of the Formula Group (NASDAQ: FORTY) (TASE: FORT), today announced its financial results for the third quarter ended September 30, 2020.

Summary Results for Third Quarter 2020 (USD in millions, except per share data)

GAAP

Non-GAAP



September 30, 2020 September 30, 2019 % Change September 30, 2020 September 30, 2019 % Change Revenue $97.6 $82.6 18.2% $98.0 $82.6 18.5% Gross Profit $40.1 $33.3 20.3% $44.2 $36.7 20.4% Gross Margin 41.0% 40.3% 70 bps 45.1% 44.4% 70 bps Operating Income $12.1 $10.1 19.6% $17.9 $13.5 32.0% Operating Margin 12.4% 12.2% 20 bps 18.2% 16.4% 180 bps Net Income (*) $9.3 $7.4 25.9% $13.7 $10.4 32.0% Diluted EPS $0.18 $0.15 20.0% $0.27 $0.21 28.6%

(*) Attributable to Sapiens' shareholders.

"Sapiens delivered strong execution across key geographies and product lines to grow third quarter non-GAAP revenue by 18.5%, fueled by outstanding strategic performance in Europe and North America and leveraging existing customer relationships to upsell products and services. Non-GAAP Operating margin increased to a record of 18.2%, an increase of 180 basis points year-over-year," said Roni Al-Dor, Sapiens president and CEO.

Lately our products received excellent recognition from the analysts and research community across both Life and P&C, and in North America and Europe:

and Europe: In Europe , we have been recognized as Leaders in the 2 Gartner Magic Quadrant for policy administration and insurance platform for both our Life and P&C solutions

In North America, we have received the Excellent award by Celent in the Life New Business and Underwriting report



"Our outlook for 2020 has improved despite COVID-19. We continue to sign new business and increase our revenue from existing customers. In addition, the Delphi acquisition enhances our position as a leading solutions provider in the MPL market in North America. As such, we are raising our 2020 revenue guidance range," concluded Roni Al-Dor. "Our revised 2020 non-GAAP revenue range is now $381 million to $383 million, as compared to our prior range of $376 million to $381 million., we are also increasing the range of our non-GAAP operating margin for 2020 to 17.6% to 17.7% from prior range of 16.5% to 16.9%."

SAPIENS INTERNATIONAL CORPORATION N.V. AND ITS SUBSIDIARIES

CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF INCOME

U.S. dollars in thousands (except per share amounts)







Three months ended

Nine months ended





September 30

September 30





2020

2019

2020

2019





(unaudited)

(unaudited)

(unaudited)

(unaudited)



















Revenue

97,645

82,643

281,242

238,959 Cost of revenue

57,567

49,316

166,641

144,371



















Gross profit

40,078

33,327

114,601

94,588



















Operating expenses:

















Research and development, net

10,375

9,445

30,229

27,145

Selling, marketing, general and administrative

17,606

13,767

49,594

39,797 Total operating expenses

27,981

23,212

79,823

66,942



















Operating income

12,097

10,115

34,778

27,646



















Financial and other expenses, net

1,042

261

2,593

1,749 Taxes on income

1,520

2,349

6,430

6,350







































Net income

9,535

7,505

25,755

19,547



















Attributable to non-controlling interest

196

87

299

134



















Net income attributable to Sapiens' shareholders

9,339

7,418

25,456

19,413







































Basic earnings per share

0.19

0.15

0.51

0.39



















Diluted earnings per share

0.18

0.15

0.50

0.38





































Weighted average number of shares outstanding used to

compute basic earnings per share (in thousands)

50,625

50,027

50,367

50,005

















Weighted average number of shares outstanding used to

compute diluted earnings per share (in thousands)

51,581

50,742

51,280

50,534

SAPIENS INTERNATIONAL CORPORATION N.V. AND ITS SUBSIDIARIES

CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED NON-GAAP STATEMENTS OF INCOME

U.S. dollars in thousands (except per share amounts)







Three months ended

Nine months ended





September 30

September 30





2020

2019

2020

2019





(unaudited)

(unaudited)

(unaudited)

(unaudited)



















Revenue

97,968

82,643

281,565

238,959 Cost of revenue

53,762

45,931

155,668

134,349



















Gross profit

44,206

36,712

125,897

104,610



















Operating expenses:

















Research and development, net

11,881

10,986

34,423

31,648

Selling, marketing, general and administrative

14,466

12,196

42,218

35,101 Total operating expenses

26,347

23,182

76,641

66,749



















Operating income

17,859

13,530

49,256

37,861



















Financial and other expenses, net

1,042

261

2,593

1,749 Taxes on income

2,875

2,770

8,866

7,635







































Net income

13,942

10,499

37,797

28,477



















Attributable to non-controlling interest

196

87

299

134



















Net income attributable to Sapiens' shareholders

13,746

10,412

37,498

28,343







































Basic earnings per share

0.27

0.21

0.74

0.57



















Diluted earnings per share

0.27

0.21

0.73

0.56





































Weighted average number of shares outstanding used to

compute basic earnings per share (in thousands)

50,625

50,027

50,367

50,005

















Weighted average number of shares outstanding used to

compute diluted earnings per share (in thousands)

51,581

50,742

51,280

50,534

SAPIENS INTERNATIONAL CORPORATION N.V. AND SUBSIDIARIES

RECONCILIATION OF GAAP TO NON-GAAP RESULTS

U.S. dollars in thousands (except per share amounts)





Three months ended

Nine months ended



September 30,

September 30,



2020

2019

2020

2019



(unaudited)

(unaudited)

(unaudited)

(unaudited)

















GAAP revenue

97,645

82,643

281,242

238,959 Valuation adjustment on acquired deferred revenue

323

-

323

- Non-GAAP revenue

97,968

82,643

281,565

238,959

















GAAP gross profit

40,078

33,327

114,601

94,588 Revenue adjustment

323

-

323

- Amortization of capitalized software

1,600

1,438

4,627

4,169 Amortization of other intangible assets

2,205

1,947

6,346

5,853 Non-GAAP gross profit

44,206

36,712

125,897

104,610

















GAAP operating income

12,097

10,115

34,778

27,646 Gross profit adjustments

4,128

3,385

11,296

10,022 Capitalization of software development

(1,506)

(1,541)

(4,194)

(4,503) Amortization of other intangible assets

825

539

2,112

1,614 Stock-based compensation

1,361

382

2,747

1,123 Acquisition-related costs *)

954

650

2,517

1,959 Non-GAAP operating income

17,859

13,530

49,256

37,861

















GAAP net income attributable to Sapiens'

shareholders

9,339

7,418

25,456

19,413 Operating income adjustments

5,762

3,415

14,478

10,215 Taxes on income

(1,355)

(421)

(2,436)

(1,285) Non-GAAP net income attributable to

Sapiens' shareholders

13,746

10,412

37,498

28,343





















(*) Acquisition-related costs pertain to charges on behalf of M&A agreements related to future performance targets and retention criteria, as well as third-party services, such as, tax, accounting and legal rendered until the acquisition date.

Summary of NON-GAAP Financial Information

U.S. dollars in thousands (except per share amounts)



Q3 2020

Q2 2020

Q1 2020

Q4 2019

Q3 2019



















Revenues 97,968

93,063

90,534

86,715

82,643 Gross profit 44,206

41,900

39,791

38,402

36,712 Operating income 17,859

16,783

14,614

14,345

13,530 Net income to Sapiens' shareholders 13,746

13,340

10,412

10,553

10,412 Adjusted EBITDA 19,010

17,854

15,724

15,271

14,523



















Basic earnings per share 0.27

0.27

0.21

0.21

0.21 Diluted earnings per share 0.27

0.26

0.20

0.21

0.21

Non-GAAP Revenues by Geographic Breakdown

U.S. dollars in thousands



Q3 2020

Q2 2020

Q1 2020

Q4 2019

Q3 2019



















North America 49,979

46,610

44,567

41,787

44,413 Europe 42,394

41,030

40,232

37,504

30,273 Rest of the world 5,595

5,423

5,735

7,424

7,957



















Total 97,968

93,063

90,534

86,715

82,643

Adjusted Free Cash-Flow

U.S. dollars in thousands



Q3 2020

Q2 2020

Q1 2020

Q4 2019

Q3 2019



















Cash-flow from operating activities 16,705

14,761

5,759

21,429

18,671 Increase in capitalized software development costs (1,506)

(1,251)

(1,437)

(1,162)

(1,541) Capital expenditures (963)

(393)

(552)

(2,456)

(973) Capital expenditures related to new campus in India -

-

-

-

(6,325) Free cash-flow 14,236

13,117

3,770

17,811

9,832



















Capital expenditures related to new campus in India -

-

-

-

6,325 Cash payments attributed to acquisition-related costs(*) (**) 242

1,562

737

200

100



















Adjusted free cash-flow 14,478

14,679

4,507

18,011

16,257

(*) Included in cash-flow from operating activities

(**) Acquisition-related payments pertain to payments on behalf of M&A agreements related to future performance targets and retention criteria, as well as third-party services, such as, tax, accounting and legal rendered until the acquisition date.

Adjusted EBITDA Calculation

U.S. dollars in thousands





Three months ended

Nine months ended



September 30

September 30



2020

2019

2020

2019

















GAAP operating profit

12,097

10,115

34,778

27,646

















Non-GAAP adjustments:















Valuation adjustment on acquired deferred revenue

323

-

323

- Amortization of capitalized software

1,600

1,438

4,627

4,169 Amortization of other intangible assets

3,030

2,486

8,458

7,467 Capitalization of software development

(1,506)

(1,541)

(4,194)

(4,503) Stock-based compensation

1,361

382

2,747

1,123 Compensation related to acquisition and acquisition-related costs

954

650

2,517

1,959

















Non-GAAP operating profit

17,859

13,530

49,256

37,861

















Depreciation

1,151

993

3,332

2,544

















Adjusted EBITDA

19,010

14,523

52,588

40,405

SAPIENS INTERNATIONAL CORPORATION N.V. AND ITS SUBSIDIARIES

CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS

U.S. dollars in thousands







September 30,

December 31,





2020

2019





(unaudited)

(unaudited)











ASSETS





















CURRENT ASSETS









Cash and cash equivalents

131,667

66,295

Trade receivables, net and unbilled receivables

63,805

50,221

Investment in restricted deposit

-

22,890

Other receivables and prepaid expenses

10,399

7,817













Total current assets

205,871

147,223











LONG-TERM ASSETS









Property and equipment, net

16,744

16,601

Severance pay fund

5,377

5,106

Goodwill and intangible assets, net

266,696

228,691

Operating lease right-of-use assets

49,300

49,539

Other long-term assets

6,095

5,261













Total long-term assets

344,212

305,198











TOTAL ASSETS

550,083

452,421











LIABILITIES AND EQUITY



















CURRENT LIABILITIES









Trade payables

5,306

5,107

Current maturities of Series B Debentures

19,796

9,898

Accrued expenses and other liabilities

67,465

60,574

Current maturities of operating lease liabilities

9,558

8,312

Deferred revenue

26,450

21,021













Total current liabilities

128,575

104,912











LONG-TERM LIABILITIES









Series B Debentures, net of current maturities

98,681

58,850

Deferred tax liabilities

6,395

5,082

Other long-term liabilities

10,847

8,321

Long-term operating lease liabilities

44,934

43,394

Accrued severance pay

7,274

6,364













Total long-term liabilities

168,131

122,011























REDEEMABLE NON-CONTROLLING INTEREST

477

-











EQUITY



252,900

225,498











TOTAL LIABILITIES AND EQUITY

550,083

452,421

SAPIENS INTERNATIONAL CORPORATION N.V. AND ITS SUBSIDIARIES

CONSOLIDATED STATEMENT OF CASH FLOW

U.S. dollars in thousands



For the Nine months ended June 30,

2020 2019

(unaudited) (unaudited) Cash flows from operating activities:



Net income 25,755 19,547 Reconciliation of net income to net cash provided by operating activities:



Depreciation and amortization 16,417 14,180 Accretion of discount on Series B Debentures 91 124 Capital gain from sale of property and equipment 4 (129) Stock-based compensation related to options issued to employees 2,747 1,123





Net changes in operating assets and liabilities, net of amount acquired:



Trade receivables, net and unbilled receivables (10,225) 3,642 Deferred tax assets, net (391) (2,664) Other operating assets 3,653 1,425 Trade payables (778) (1,534) Other operating liabilities (294) 4,562 Deferred revenues (194) 4,419 Accrued severance pay, net 440 33





Net cash provided by operating activities 37,225 44,728





Cash flows from investing activities:



Purchase of property and equipment (1,908) (9,018) Investment in deposit (379) (1,119) Proceeds from sale of property and equipment 12 821 Proceeds from restricted deposit used for completed acquisition 22,890 - Payments for business acquisitions, net of cash acquired (35,395) (1,572) Capitalized software development costs (4,194) (4,503)





Net cash used in investing activities (18,974) (15,391)





Cash flows from financing activities:



Proceeds from employee stock options exercised 4,919 435 Distribution of dividend (7,044) (10,362) Repayment of Series B Debenture (9,898) (9,898) Issuance of Series B Debentures 60,386 - Receipt of short-term loan 20,000 - Repayment of loan (20,000) (4) Payment of contingent considerations (538) (120) Dividend to non-controlling interest - (66)





Net cash provided by (used in) financing activities 47,825 (20,015)





Effect of exchange rate changes on cash and cash equivalents (704) (812)





Increase in cash and cash equivalents 65,372 8,510 Cash and cash equivalents at the beginning of period 66,295 64,628





Cash and cash equivalents at the end of period 131,667 73,138

Debentures Covenants

As of September 30, 2020, Sapiens was in compliance with all of its financial covenants under the indenture for the Series B Debentures, based on having achieved the following in its consolidated financial results:

Covenant 1

Target shareholders' equity (excluding minority interest): above $120 million .

. Actual shareholders' equity equal to $251 million .

Covenant 2

Target ratio of net financial indebtedness to net capitalization (in each case, as defined under the indenture for the Company's Series B Debentures) below 65%.

Actual ratio of net financial indebtedness to net capitalization equal to (5.05)%.

Covenant 3

Target ratio of net financial indebtedness to EBITDA (accumulated calculation for the four last quarters) is below 5.5.

Actual ratio of net financial indebtedness to EBITDA (accumulated calculation for the four last quarters) is equal to (0.18).

In October 2020, the company completed a capital raise of $100M.

