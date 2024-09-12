Sapiens Showcases Next-Gen Innovations at Annual North America Customer Summit in Austin, Texas

The Summit included 545 participants from 115 insurance companies, customers, and partners

ROCHELLE PARK, N.J., Sept. 12, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Sapiens International Corporation, (NASDAQ: SPNS) (TASE: SPNS), a leading global provider of software solutions for the insurance industry, hosted its annual North America Customer Summit in Austin, Texas on September 9-11, 2024. Attendees included insurance customers, prospects, and partners, with industry-leading experts from Microsoft, Deloitte, Celent, and Datos Insights.

Austin, known as the live music capital of the world, was the perfect backdrop for an event dedicated to innovation, collaboration, and transformative solutions in the insurance industry. The event's theme, 'Compose Your Future', reflected Sapiens' pioneering approach as an industry leader in insurance technology.

Sessions included an inspirational keynote by Josh Linkner, entrepreneur, New York Times bestselling author and venture capital investor, who spoke about leveraging the 'Rhythm of Innovation' to build a culture of everyday evolution.

Dr. Tomer Simon, Chief Scientist with Microsoft, delivered a thought-provoking presentation about the transformative power of generation AI on the insurance industry. The event included a fireside chat with Santosh Kutty, Principal with Deloitte, about modern insurance platform ecosystems and powering AI-fueled insurance digital transformation.

Sapiens' division presidents and solution experts presented Sapiens' latest product developments and future roadmaps for all lines of business.

"We were delighted to connect with so many customers and partners, and to spotlight the many ways Sapiens redefines the boundaries of technology to transform the world of insurance," said Yaffa Cohen-Ifrah, CMO and Head of Investor Relations at Sapiens.

"Our customer summit was the perfect venue to set the stage for a future of growth and success for our customers," said Roni Al-Dor, President and CEO, Sapiens. "It was a pleasure to showcase Sapiens' ongoing commitment to driving our valued customers' transformative journeys."

Sapiens Summit included the following sponsors: Microsoft, Deloitte, Cincom, InvoiceCloud, LTI Mindtree, Paymentus, CoForge, Datacrest, GhostDraft, Hi Marley, Infor, Linea, Nintex, ODG by MCG, One Inc, Optum, Smart Pay, Smarty, Splice, Swifer.IO, and Swiss Re.

