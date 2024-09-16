Saving Abigail: The True Story of the Abduction and Rescue of a Hamas Hostage, Three-Year-Old Abigail Mor Edan

NEW YORK, Sept. 16, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Liz Hirsh Naftali is the great-aunt of Abigail Mor Edan, a three-year-old who was held hostage in Gaza for fifty-one days. Abigail was kidnapped by Hamas terrorists on October 7, 2023 from her community, Kfar Aza, after her mother and father were murdered by Hamas terrorists in front of her and her brother and sister.

SAVING ABIGAIL The True Story Of The Abduction And Rescue Of A Three-Year-Old Hostage By Liz Hirsh Naftali

Saving Abigail tells the true and harrowing story about a little girl who miraculously survived the October 7, 2023 Hamas attack after thousands of terrorists breached Israel by land, sea, and air. That day, Hamas slaughtered 1,200 men, women, and children, and 246 innocent people were dragged across the border into Gaza against their will. Among them was three-year-old Abigail Mor Edan, whose border community was ransacked by fighters going from house to house and killing, raping, and abducting civilians from their homes.

The book recounts the unimaginable ordeal of her abduction and ultimate rescue, while painting a vivid picture of survival, courage, and loss in the face of terror.

With no prior experience or road map for how to save a hostage from captivity, Abigail's great-aunt Liz Hirsh Naftali undertook an international effort to share her niece's face and story—with the US government, bipartisan congressional leaders, and world leaders—finding unlikely allies and supporters along the way. Though not a diplomat, politician, or military expert, Liz was determined to extricate this child from an ongoing geopolitical nightmare and free her from the Hamas terrorists who held her.

Liz's mission goes beyond just telling Abigail's story. She has remained dedicated to the ongoing fight to free all of the hostages still held in Gaza even after Abigail's release on November 26, 2023.

Liz Hirsh Naftali shares this deeply personal story as a way to honor her family's legacy and to raise awareness about the ongoing fight to free hostages still held in Gaza. This is not just a story of tragedy, but also of resilience, love, and the unyielding human spirit.

Published by Post Hill Press and distributed by Simon & Schuster, Saving Abigail is now available in bookstores nationwide and through online retailers, Amazon , Barnes & Noble . Internationally, Saving Abigail is available for purchase in Israel and the UK via amazon.co.uk and in Canada via amazon.ca

Book Details:

Title: Saving Abigail

Author: Liz Hirsh Naftali

Release Date: September 10, 2024

Formats: Print, E-book, and Audiobook

Available On: Amazon, Barnes & Noble, Post Hill Press, and all major booksellers

