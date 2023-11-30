Scan Global Logistics elevates operations with the integration of Windward's AI-powered Ocean Freight Visibility, offering predictive ETAs and enhanced real-time customer navigation data

Windward's solution will provide Scan Global Logistics' customers with a single source of truth of real-time ocean freight data, enhanced visibility, and the tools to optimise decision-making and manage by exception for increased on-time performance.

COPENHAGEN, Denmark, Nov. 30, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Scan Global Logistics (SGL), a global full-service logistics provider with a rapid growth rate, has partnered with Windwar d (LSE: WNWD), the leading Maritime AI™ company. The partnership will allow SGL to proactively identify potential ocean shipment delays, enabling an enhanced exception management process. Windward's AI insights will be integrated into SGL's customer portal (mySGL), providing first-of-its-kind real-time visibility with predictive insights into ocean freight with automated updates and maritime AI-predicted ETAs.

A need for accurate and dependable data

The challenges faced by the supply chain industry in recent years have led to increased digitalisation to overcome them. One crucial aspect that has gained widespread recognition is ocean freight visibility. Although there has been some improvement in the reliability of ocean freight, global events continue to cause delays in the supply chain.

Reports from October 2023 highlight a decline in ocean freight reliability during August 2023, with an increase in average vessel delays. Given the inherent instability of the supply chain, it is essential to have accurate and dependable solutions in place.

The implementation and integration of the Windward AI solution will allow SGL customers access to a sharable shipment link, providing them and other stakeholders with a clean and clear understanding of notable milestones and delays, including late departures and late or missed transshipments. SGL users can also utilise Windward's data to analyse carrier performance better and optimise their planning accordingly.

"At SGL, we are constantly pursuing tech excellence to redefine logistics management for our customers and partners," says Mads Drejer, COO of Scan Global Logistics, and continues:

"The strategic integration of Windward's Ocean Freight Visibility solution into our systems exemplifies our commitment to this, ensuring unparalleled visibility and transparency from a single source of truth. We believe that by providing our customers with real-time visibility, advanced analytics, and data-driven insights, we can help them optimize their supply chain operations and drive business success."

"The integration of our Maritime AI insights into SGL's platform allows their customers to adopt the power of AI seamlessly. This partnership empowers SGL's customers to manage their supply chain operations by exception and proactively mitigate risks, all from within their familiar work environments," says Ami Daniel, CEO and co-founder of Windward.

"Ultimately, our goal is to support greater efficiency and success in the complex world of freight logistics. This partnership represents a significant step in streamlining the complex freight logistics process for SGL's vast global network, and we look forward to further driving efficiency in this industry."

Windward has leveraged its 12 years of experience building AI models to launch its Ocean Freight Visibility solution with Maritime AI™ Predicted ETAs, which are based on deep learning models trained to understand the multitude of factors affecting the movement of goods across the ocean.

About Scan Global Logistics

Scan Global Logistics has a defined purpose of uncomplicating the world of logistics every day. As a full-service logistics provider, the company has a global track record to prove it. SGL offers end-to-end logistics solutions with a broad range of services across air, ocean, rail, road, warehousing or any combination thereof.

Deeply rooted in the company's DNA is a 'can-do-attitude' to see every challenge as an opportunity to do more, better, and learn. With a global network spanning six continents and over 3,500 employees across +160 offices, the company works closely together to offer worldwide customised solutions. While doing so, SGL insists on creating a meaningful workplace rooted in the company's guiding virtues of Respect, Integrity, Entrepreneurship and Fun.

For further information, visit www.scangl.com and LinkedIn.

About Windward

Windward (LSE:WNWD) is the leading Maritime AI™ company, providing an all-in-one platform for risk management and maritime domain awareness needs to accelerate global trade.

Windward's AI-powered decision support platform and exception management offers a 360° view of the maritime ecosystem and allows stakeholders including ocean freight forwarders, shipping companies, insurers, energy companies, banks, and governments to make real time, predictive intelligence-driven decisions to achieve business and operational readiness.

For more information, visit: https://windward.ai/

