Scinai Immunotherapeutics Congratulates its Co-Lead Scientific Research Collaborator Dirk Görlich on Louis-Jeantet Prize

JERUSALEM, Jan. 25, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Scinai Immunotherapeutics Ltd. (Nasdaq: SCNI), a biopharmaceutical company focused on development of inflammation and immunology (I&I) biological products, congratulates the Company's co-lead scientific research collaborator Professor Dr. Dirk Görlich on being awarded the 2024 Louis-Jeantet Prize. Established in 1986, the prestigious CHF 500,000 (US$ 576,000) prize is awarded annually to European-based researchers in recognition of groundbreaking work in the field of biomedicine.

Görlich serves as a director of the Max Planck Institute for Multidisciplinary Sciences (MPI-NAT). In close collaboration with Scinai, the teams led by Görlich and Prof. Dr. Matthias Dobbelstein of the University Medical Center Göttingen (UMG), lead discovery of nanosized VHH antibodies (NanoAbs), which form the basis of Scinai's innovative, de-risked, pipeline targeting inflammation and immunology (I&I) biological therapeutic diseases. A recently completed ex-vivo study indicated the potential of Scinai's anti-IL-17 NanoAb to effectively and conveniently treat mild to moderate plaque psoriasis. These results followed earlier proof-of-concept in-vivo studies indicating the potential of inhaled NanoAbs to treat and prevent infectious viral respiratory disease. Those results were reported in an article published in the prestigious scientific journal Antiviral Research and co-authored by Görlich, Dobbelstein, and Scinai's CSO Dr. Tamar Ben-Yedidia, among others.

According to MPI-NAT, Görlich has received several other scientific awards including the Heinz Maier-Leibnitz Prize, the EMBO Gold Medal, the Alfried Krupp Prize, the WLA Prize 2022, and the Animal Welfare Research Prize of the German Federal Ministry of Food and Agriculture.

Amir Reichman, Scinai's CEO, commented, "On behalf of Scinai's team, I offer sincere congratulations to Dirk on being awarded the 2024 Louis-Jeantet Prize. The award provides significant evidence of the creativity, professionalism, and elite scientific acumen of the scientist leading the discovery of our pipeline of innovative NanoAb-based therapeutic products."

According to MPI-NAT, Görlich was awarded the prize for "discovering a new kind of biological matter that acts as a highly selective barrier to control central transport pathways in the cell," and "groundbreaking contributions to our understanding of the processes by which macromolecules are transported into and out of the cell nucleus."

About Scinai Immunotherapeutics

Scinai Immunotherapeutics Ltd. (Nasdaq: SCNI) is a biopharmaceutical company with two complementary business units, one focused on in-house development of inflammation and immunology (I&I) biological therapeutic products beginning with an innovative, de-risked, pipeline of nanosized VHH antibodies (NanoAbs) targeting diseases with large unmet medical needs, and the other a boutique CDMO providing biological drug development, analytical methods development, clinical GMP manufacturing, and pre-clinical and clinical trial design and execution services to early stage biotech companies. Company website: www.scinai.com.

